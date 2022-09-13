European natural gas prices return to July level as bloc prepares measures to counter rises

13 September 2022, 10:36

Natural gas prices have returned to July levels in the European Union as the bloc prepares a package of proposed emergency measures.
Natural gas prices have returned to July levels in the European Union as the bloc prepares a package of proposed emergency measures. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Lauren Lewis

Natural gas prices have returned to July levels in the European Union as the bloc prepares a package of proposed emergency measures.

Prices have dropped back to half of the recent rises, but are still eight times higher than normal for September and remain above the 2021 periods of "high" prices.

Benchmark gas futures have also dropped to the lowest in a month, declining 9.3 per cent.

Power prices also slumped.

It comes as the European Union is this week set to unveil a series of proposed emergency measures to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies.

The measures range from windfall levies on oil and gas companies whose profits have risen along with skyrocketing prices to boosting cash for companies to keep operating as they struggle with volatile energy markets.

But even as tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, nations have struggled to find common ground on the details.

The ever-recalcitrant Hungary has refused to agree on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, saying it would go against its supply interests.

Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers too.

Several ministers said on Friday that reaching an agreement would not be easy, given each country's energy mixes, supplies and needs, but they conceded that time is of the essence if the most vulnerable people across Europe are to receive timely assistance.

Russia has cut back supplies of natural gas that power factories, generate electricity and heat homes, driving up energy prices to record highs and fuelling inflation that is poised to tip Europe into recession later this year.

Irish minister Eamon Ryan has insisted that action must be taken "within weeks, not months".

This coming autumn, "when we're really going to see the high prices having effect, that's when we need the support, that's when we need to get some of that money", he told reporters in Brussels.

The ministers might agree to provide support to struggling companies forced to buy energy supplies at inflated prices and back measures on ways to impose reductions in electricity use similar to those already agreed on gas.

"There is no time to wait, and we have to be swift and united," Mr Sikela said.

European energy ministers meet on Friday to discuss emergency measures to tackle soaring electricity costs
European energy ministers meet on Friday to discuss emergency measures to tackle soaring electricity costs. Picture: Alamy

Despite the urgency, with several northern nations feeling the first chill in the morning air announcing the onset of autumn, the ministers will only give guidelines to the EU's executive branch, the European Commission, which will present a proposal for the member states this week.

At that point, the EU nations will reassess again, and the hope is that a decision can be made early next month.

The commission has already called for a price cap on Russian natural gas and is seeking a "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies that have made extraordinary profits from the rise in energy costs.

German economy and energy minister Robert Habeck also said it is important to find a way to uncouple natural gas prices from the costs of all other forms of energy, particularly relatively cheap renewables, "without destroying the market mechanisms".

While hoping for quick progress, Germany is keeping open the option of imposing a levy on high energy profits whose proceeds would be passed to consumers "if it takes too long", he said.

"We can't take this card off the table because the other, better way - namely bringing down prices - could certainly be complicated," Mr Habeck said.

"We're doing something that affects the heart of European energy supply - we're intervening in the markets."

The energy crisis is not only threatening households but also industry, with energy-intensive factories being forced to close. Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Russia is "blackmailing" the EU with its threat to turn off the gas to the bloc.

Moscow has already cut supplies partially or entirely to 13 EU countries, blaming alleged technical issues and sanctions. Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all gas Europe imported before President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, but now it only accounts for 9%.

The commission believes the EU is prepared for the winter, with joint gas storage levels at 82% - well ahead of the 80% target that had been set for the end of October.

