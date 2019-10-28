European Union Agree Brexit "Flextension" Until 31st January

28 October 2019, 09:36 | Updated: 28 October 2019, 10:17

Donald Tusk has agreed a Brexit flextension
Donald Tusk has agreed a Brexit flextension. Picture: PA

The European Council president says the EU 27 have agreed to accept the UK's request for a Brexit extension.

- Brexit live: Follow the latest on another big day for Brexit

Donald Tusk says it will run until the 31st January - but he's described it as a "flextension", meaning the UK could leave the EU sooner if a deal is ratified.

Mr Tusk tweeted: "The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020.

"The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure."

The flextension would mean that the UK could leave the EU at the end of November or December if legislation could be passed.

Despite his promise never to request an extension to the Brexit deadline, Boris Johnson had been forced to write to the EU asking to move the 31st October date after the Benn Act passed through the House of Commons.

That required him to send a letter to the European Union, but he attempted to circumvent the legislation by refusing to sign the letter and adding two additional letters explaining why he didn't want an extension.

The EU appear, however, to have disregarded those two letters and agreed to change the date of Britain's departure.

MPs will vote later on Boris Johnson's demand for a general election to be held in December.

However, the government are expected to fall short though of the two thirds Commons majority needed.

