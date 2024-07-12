Prince William to attend Euro final 2024 in Berlin as England take on Spain

12 July 2024, 20:07 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 20:14

The Prince of Wales will attend Sunday's Euro 2024 final in Berlin
William, the Prince of Wales will attend Sunday's Euro 2024 final in Berlin. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Prince of Wales will attend Sunday's Euro 2024 final in Berlin to watch England take on Spain, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William, who is president of the FA, also attended the side's quarter-final victory over Switzerland on Saturday and the group stage game against Denmark.

He congratulated England after their semi-final victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday that was sealed by Ollie Watkins' late winner.

In a personally signed message on social media, William wrote: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists. W."

Prince William during the quarterfinal
Prince William during the quarterfinal. Picture: Alamy

William, a supporter of Watkins' club side Aston Villa, was seen cheering on England throughout the game in the stands at the Dusseldorf Arena during the match against Switzerland.

After the game, he called the match "nail biting to the very end" in a post on social media.

The King has also congratulated the England men's football team on reaching the final of Euro 2024 - but urged them to avoid more last-minute drama.

In a message to Gareth Southgate's side following the Three Lions' 2-1 win against the Netherlands, Charles sent the players the royal family's "very best wishes" and "warmest congratulations".

But the King quipped about the recent drama endured by England fans, including a last-gasp equaliser against Slovakia and a penalty triumph against Switzerland, asking them to watch out for the "nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure".

Charles said: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

"Good luck, England."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has refused to commit to an extra bank holiday if England secure victory, saying he did not want to "jinx anything" by pre-empting the result of Sunday's final.

But he did suggest there would be some form of celebration if England wins its first major men's football tournament since 1966.

Sir Keir, who was able to watch some of the semi-final while attending a Nato summit in Washington DC, has confirmed he will also attend Sunday's final in Berlin.

