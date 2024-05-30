Eurostar hit by delays due to IT problem at passport control in Paris

Passengers for the Eurostar are facing delays. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Passengers for the Eurostar have been hit with delays of over an hour at St Pancras International because of problems with the IT System at passport control in Paris.

Hundreds of users of the international service have seen their trains delayed or cancelled due to the technical issue which began on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the train service said the delays were due to a problem with UK Border Force e-gates, which caused the company to cancel at least two trains.

"We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience caused," the company said, advising customers to postpone journeys if possible.