Eurostar Passengers Brand New Alcohol Rules "Crazy"

The Eurostar. Picture: PA

Holidaymakers expressed frustration as new Eurostar rules on alcohol come into force on the popular cross-Channel rail service.

Passengers have been banned from carrying more than one bottle of wine or four cans of beer, while no spirits are permitted.

While booze will be banned from hand luggage also hold will still be served at Eurostar stations and on board trains, and the firm's website encouraging passengers to "bring back ... a bottle or two from a chateau-hopping trip."

Will Roberts said: "That's crazy. You mean I can no longer bring a six pack of Belgian beer back home in my bag after a trip to Brussels? Is there a way to convince them to change?"

Twitter user Frances McConaghie said the move was "ridiculous" that she often brings back some "local gin" or "a couple of bottles of wine" in her backpack. Advising the cross-Channel operator to look at the policies of Scot Rail, which she said were "far more sensible."

Oh @Eurostar this is just ridiculous! Often bring back some local gin or a couple of bottles of wine tucked up in my rucksack. Suggest you look at how @ScotRail deal with antisocial behaviour/alcohol policy - far more sensible! As long as not visible - it’s fine! https://t.co/rvg4lQLgl2 — Frances McConaghie (@fmcconaghie) June 24, 2019

Rail expert Mark Smith, founder of Seat61.com, said Eurostar has "quietly changed its luggage policy" after previously having a "fairly easygoing" attitude to alcohol which saw only disruptive passengers and those travelling to ski destinations affected.

He claimed it will be "completely unnecessary" to enforce the new measures on all trains.

"Eurostar has been around for over 20 years," he said. "Why is (carrying alcohol) now a problem? I don't believe society has changed that much.

"There's an awful lot of people who are a bit shocked that they could be caught out. They're shocked that they won't be able to bring back a couple of bottles of nice wine from Paris or some fascinating Belgian beers from Brussels."

He added: "It's going to be inconvenient for a lot of passengers. It might not affect businessmen travelling first class who get (served) wine anyway, but it's going to be a pain in the neck.

"I think air travel is a bit of a pain in the neck a lot of the time and we need a bit of respite."

Eurostar has quietly changed its luggage policy, and now no-one is allowed on with even a small bottle of spirits given (or to be given) as a present for example. And no more than 1 bottle of wine. This is completely unnecessary. Eurostar is a TRAIN not a plane. https://t.co/h6wqpidQVp — The Man in Seat 61 (@seatsixtyone) June 24, 2019

A spokesman for Eurostar said its luggage policy was updated last autumn to "maintain a pleasant environment on board for all our travellers".

Passengers who want to transport prohibited alcohol are advised to use the firm's registered luggage service, which charges a minimum fee of £30 per item.