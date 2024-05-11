Dutch act kicked out of Eurovision Song Contest after backstage 'incident'

Dutch act Joost Klein has been disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest grand final. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Dutch act Joost Klein will not compete in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final while Swedish police investigate a complaint of inappropriate behaviour, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Entering with the song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents, the 26-year-old had qualified for the grand final on Thursday evening at the Malmo Arena venue in Sweden.

But the EBU confirmed on Saturday morning that he had been axed after being investigated over an "incident" following his performance.

Klein was suspended from rehearsals earlier on Friday and did not take part in Friday evening's performance for the jury.

A statement from the EBU read: "The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

"Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final.

"While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.

Read more: Dutch Eurovision act Joost Klein won't appear in jury performance amid investigation following 'incident'

Read more: Dutch Eurovision act under investigation and suspended from rehearsals following 'incident'

Joost Klein was representing the Netherlands with the song "Europapa". Picture: Alamy

"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member.

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest.

"In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules.

"The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will now proceed with 25 participating songs."

Avrotros - the Dutch TV network responsible for the Dutch entry - said: "We have taken note of the disqualification by the EBU.

"AVROTROS finds the disqualification disproportionate and is shocked by the decision.vWe deeply regret this and will come back to this later."

Joost Klein of Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the second semi-final. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for the Swedish Police Authority said in a statement to the PA news agency: "A man is suspected of unlawful threats. The crime is said to have been committed at Malmo Arena on Thursday evening.

"The man is questioned by the police but not detained. The plaintiff is an employee at Eurovision.

"The police have taken all essential investigative measures and questioned the suspect, plaintiff and witnesses. The investigation has been completed by the police.

"The case follows the normal legal process. The police have used faster prosecution and the case will now go to the prosecutor within a few weeks."