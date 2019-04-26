Euston And Kings Cross Stations Evacuated After Fire Alert

Kings Cross and Euston underground has been evacuated. Picture: PA

Kings Cross and Euston Tube stations have been evacuated due to a fire alert.

London Fire Brigade say that they have finished their investigation found no fire. The stations will be reopening shortly.

We've finished our investigation at #KingsCross St Pancras & found no fire. The station will be reopening shortly. pic.twitter.com/8lkHH1GSyI — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 26, 2019

A British Transport Police spokesperson said that the incident was caused by a faulty train that passed through both stations on the Victoria Line.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Euston station following a fire alert on the London Underground.

"Shortly after this, there was a fire alert at Kings Cross station as well."

Both stations were evacuated as a precaution, and police are working with TfL to re-open the stations as soon as possible.

Firefighters are currently investigating a fire alert at #KingsCross St Pancras. More soon pic.twitter.com/3WRP35O931 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 26, 2019

One commuter took to social media to say he could smell "smoke and tarmac burning smell everywhere." While other commuters say that event hough their tube did not stop at the station the carriage "filled with smoke."

Kings cross and Euston stations on northern line being evacuated. Both stations closed. Mild panic underground. LT staff shepherding is all out. Smoke and tarmac burning smell everywhere. No explanations other than broken train ahead. Could be true. St Pancras still open. — richard colwell (@rac240464) April 26, 2019

Passengers were ordered out of the buildings after alarms were raised around 2.20pm.

Traffic cameras show police officers and fire engines at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.