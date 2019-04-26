Euston And Kings Cross Stations Evacuated After Fire Alert

26 April 2019, 14:40 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 15:21

Kings Cross and Euston underground has been evacuated
Kings Cross and Euston underground has been evacuated. Picture: PA

Kings Cross and Euston Tube stations have been evacuated due to a fire alert.

London Fire Brigade say that they have finished their investigation found no fire. The stations will be reopening shortly.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said that the incident was caused by a faulty train that passed through both stations on the Victoria Line.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Euston station following a fire alert on the London Underground.

"Shortly after this, there was a fire alert at Kings Cross station as well."

Both stations were evacuated as a precaution, and police are working with TfL to re-open the stations as soon as possible.

One commuter took to social media to say he could smell "smoke and tarmac burning smell everywhere." While other commuters say that event hough their tube did not stop at the station the carriage "filled with smoke."

Passengers were ordered out of the buildings after alarms were raised around 2.20pm.

Traffic cameras show police officers and fire engines at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Maria Butina: Russian spy jailed for trying to infiltrate National Rifle Association

Montenegro fined €20,000 over fans' racist chants against England

Jeremy Corbyn snubs Donald Trump state dinner over 'racist and misogynist rhetoric'

Sri Lanka attacks: Explosion as soldiers engage in live shootout with suspects

Bold new look? ASOS sorry for using bulldog clips on dress in sales photo

The News Explained

Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit