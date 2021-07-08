Euston: London station closed after two injured in 'serious assault' on-board train

Euston station was closed at rush hour due to an incident. Picture: PA/Tuffcub

By Joe Cook

London Euston station was closed this morning after armed police officers were called to a reports of a "serious assault" that left two in hospital.

Images posted online showed multiple armed officers on a platform.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "‘British Transport Police were called to Euston railway station at 7.09am today (8 July) following reports of a serious assault on-board a train.

"Specialist officers were deployed, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and conveyed to police custody.

"Two people have been taken to a local hospital for treatment to laceration wounds. Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life threatening."

They added that officers remain at the scene as of 10.15am.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said one of the victims was a staff member.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told the PA news agency: "This is an appalling incident that will send shockwaves through the whole railway family, and our thoughts are with our member, his colleagues and his family this morning.

"While we await the full facts, the union will be providing practical support to our member and the workforce at Euston as the police investigation continues."

One witness described the scene on Twitter, writing: "Well, this is dramatic. Train being held at Euston following violent assault on the adjacent train. Four heavily armed officers keep passing through the train searching for the aggressor, and nobody can leave the train."

The central London station first tweeted that there were delays as British Transport Police worked to "find and remove a trespasser from the track".

They later added: "We’re sorry journeys are delayed. Please bear with us a member of our team has been injured so you’ll see British Transport Police helping."

The station has now been reopened, but travellers have been told to expect delays and cancellations to continue this morning.