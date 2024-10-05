Euston station advertising board switched off following safety and overcrowding concerns

Network Rail has turned off a large advertising board at London's Euston station. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Network Rail has turned off a large advertising board at London's Euston station as part of a review ordered by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Government-owned company said assessing how the screen is used will feature in a five-point plan aimed at improving the station.

Other measures include creating more concourse space, upgrading toilets and enhancing how the station operates during disruption.

It will also reconsider how passengers are given boarding information during train delays, and aims to increase the reliability of its infrastructure.

Network Rail, which owns the station, has been criticised for converting the main concourse departure board into a large advertising screen, with smaller train information boards installed.

Earlier this week watchdog London TravelWatch warned that passengers at Euston are being put "in danger" by "high levels of overcrowding".

It said "last-minute announcements" mean passengers "rush to platforms", and staff "appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people".

Euston is easily the worst station in London. Why is the massive screen just for adverts?? I just want to know what platform my train is going from pic.twitter.com/9Cq9w4Q300 — Rachael Burford (@RachaelBurford) September 29, 2024

Passengers at the station had repeatedly taken to social media repeatedly to voice their concerns about the station - and the logic behind the large screens.

One user on X said: "Euston is easily the worst station in London. Why is the massive screen just for adverts?? I just want to know what platform my train is going from."

Another complained: "Good lord I hate Euston station, every time it's a reminder that passenger needs (esp disabled) are actively deprioritised. As soon as renationalisation gets done, GBR need to get rid of the awful giant adverts and revert to actually-readable train information screens."

One other woman said: "The fact that they promised to improve Euston only to reveal that all this actually consisted of was replacing the platform signage with a colossal advertising screen – somehow making the worst station in London even worse – feels quite indicative of the current state of the UK."

One simply said: "Always thought if you die and go to hell your final stop is Euston station."

Read more: Relatives of missing mother Victoria Taylor are 'sick, distraught and lost' as police continue search

Read more: Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London

Passengers crowded into Euston Station following disruption from Storm Isha. Picture: Getty

Network Rail said its "senior management" have been asked to meet Transport Secretary Louise Haigh next week to "answer questions on plans for the station and set out a route towards longer-term improvements".

Ms Haigh said: "For too long, Euston station simply hasn't been good enough for passengers.

"That's why I've tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers.

"This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.

"We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this - but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing."