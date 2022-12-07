Passengers trapped on trains near Euston after overhead cable snaps - and warnings of major delays all day

Passengers were stranded at trains on Euston for several hours. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Rail passengers travelling into and out of London’s Euston station are facing a day of delays after overhead power cables snapped and collapsed onto trains.

Passengers complained of being stuck on trains for over three hours earlier today with no food and water while engineers worked to clear the problem.

Trains to and from London Euston will either be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised, with significant delays expected for the rest of today.

Firefighters eventually managed to clear one train after cables collapsed on to it.

Please see further ticket acceptance while we work on fixing overhead power cables just outside Euston station.



Thank you to train operators while we work hard on fixing the problem and sorry to all passengers impacted by this disruption. https://t.co/A5nXjRSu5l — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) December 7, 2022

Packed trains were evacuated and many passengers had to be escorted down the tracks to safety.

One woman posted on Twitter: “Just casually heading to work and the train stops, lights out and I’m walking on tracks now.”

And we’re finally off! 3.5 hours after stopping, about 300m from the station. #Euston pic.twitter.com/89t2djo5Em — Rob Lewis (@moneywatch) December 7, 2022

Another said: Evacuated from Avanti West Coast train by fire brigade, 500m from Euston after 4hrs wait, due to live electricity cables collapsing on train. Currently hiking along track. Gona be slightly late to 9am meeting, since it's now 1pm! Keep a sarnie for me please?”

Avanti West Coast apologised and reminded passengers they are entitled to compensation.

@AvantiWestCoast Left on a hot and packed carriage without aircon and no fresh air for three hours now, waiting outside Euston Station. It's an emergency situation but we could have been given water at least. People have been trying to get off and putting themselves at risk. pic.twitter.com/8xWPzVQzws — Lorraine Hirst (@LorraineHirst) December 7, 2022

Network Rail said: “West Coast main line passengers are being warned of major delays after 25,000-volt overhead cables which power trains came down outside London Euston station.

“Network Rail engineers are racing to fix the damage to the essential web of wires which got caught on a passing train at 8.50am this morning.

“Teams have also been working to help passengers safely get off trains which had to be brought to a stop when the electric lines were forced to power down.

“The damage means no trains can currently serve platforms 1-7 at the major London terminus.

“Passengers are being advised to check www.nationalrail.co.uk with disruption expected for the whole of today.”