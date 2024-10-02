Euston station passengers being put 'in danger' due to 'high levels of overcrowding', watchdog finds

2 October 2024, 10:27 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 11:18

New Departure Screens At Euston Station
London Euston station passengers being put 'in danger' due to 'high levels of overcrowding', watchdog finds. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Passengers using London's Euston railway station are being put "in danger" by "high levels of overcrowding", a transport watchdog has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

London TravelWatch said in a statement that "last-minute announcements" mean passengers "rush to platforms", and staff "appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people".

They added problems are made significantly worse when train services are disrupted that the station struggles to cope.

Network Rail, which owns the station, has been criticised for converting the main departure board in Euston's concourse into a large advertising screen, with smaller train information boards installed.

Passengers waiting in Euston Station following disruption from Storm Isha
Passengers waiting in Euston Station following disruption from Storm Isha. Picture: Getty

Passengers at the station have repeatedly taken to social media repeatedly to voice their concerns about the station - and the logic behind the new screens.

One user on X said: "Euston is easily the worst station in London. Why is the massive screen just for adverts?? I just want to know what platform my train is going from."

Another complained: "Good lord I hate Euston station, every time it's a reminder that passenger needs (esp disabled) are actively deprioritised. As soon as renationalisation gets done, GBR need to get rid of the awful giant adverts and revert to actually-readable train information screens."

One other woman said: "The fact that they promised to improve Euston only to reveal that all this actually consisted of was replacing the platform signage with a colossal advertising screen – somehow making the worst station in London even worse – feels quite indicative of the current state of the UK."

One simply said: "Always thought if you die and go to hell your final stop is Euston station."

On September 26 last year regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) issued an improvement notice to Network Rail in relation to the station, accusing the Government-owned company of failing to prevent safety risks from "unacceptable" overcrowding.

The ORR found Network Rail "complied" with the notice on December 15 by implementing measures to "manage passenger traffic flows and overcrowding", but concerns about the station continue to be raised.

London TravelWatch said: "Even on good days, the passenger experience at London Euston fails to match its importance as the capital's main rail gateway to four of the UK's largest cities.

Read more: Private Eye editor and Have I Got News For You star Ian Hislop's taxi 'shot at' near offices during rush hour

Read more: Met Police marksman to face trial over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

"But it is when train services are disrupted that the station really struggles to cope, with high levels of overcrowding putting passengers in danger.

"London TravelWatch has met with Network Rail regarding these issues, yet passengers are still having to rush to platforms due to last minute announcements, staff appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people involved and the recently-installed information screens seem to have done little if anything to make things better for passengers when services are disrupted.

"It is almost a year since the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) issued an improvement notice to Network Rail regarding the station, but it seems little has changed."

Euston Railway Station In London
A Network Rail spokesperson said Euston was designed for a "different era". Picture: Getty

In May, Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines wrote to then-chair of the Commons' Transport Select Committee Iain Stewart outlining steps taken since September 2023 to improve safety at Euston, such as installing signs asking people not to run, and ensuring ramps to platforms are clear of passengers before announcing the next departure from the same platform.

But he acknowledged the experience of passengers "isn't where we want it to be, particularly during disruption and other busy periods".

He added: "We are a learning organisation and we will continue to work closely with operators to better manage both the safety and customer experience within the current station footprint, particularly as we look to deliver major improvements in the future."

There are plans to redevelop Euston, including a larger concourse, but these are subject to Network Rail securing more Government funding.

Major work to prepare a site alongside the station for HS2 was halted by the Conservative government in March last year.

Labour ministers have yet to announce whether the high-speed railway will be extended to Euston, or will only run to and from Old Oak Common in the west London suburbs.

Crowd of people, standing in front of the departures board, waiting for platform numbers, Euston Station, London.
was criticised for converting the main departure board in Euston's concourse into a large advertising screen. Picture: Alamy

'Major investment and modernisation'

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Euston was designed for a different era and we acknowledge that it is in need of major investment and modernisation.

"However, safety is at the heart of our operation and something we would never compromise on in any of our stations.

"For the majority of the time the station works, however during times of disruption, there simply isn't enough room for passengers and we know this can make for an uncomfortable and unpleasant environment."

An ORR spokesperson said: "Our improvement notice last year required Network Rail to improve their risk assessments and processes in relation to crowding at Euston.

"Notwithstanding, the passenger experience at Euston remains uncomfortable at times for users and we are aware of the recent media coverage on this.

"We have been continuing to talk with Network Rail about further improvements it can make to help manage crowds, particularly during disruption."

Meanwhile, questions have been raised about Lord Hendy's position as rail minister due to his conduct in a previous role as Network Rail chairman.

It emerged in August that railway engineer Gareth Dennis was sacked by transport consultancy Systra UK after describing Euston as "unsafe" in a media interview.

In his Network Rail role, Lord Hendy sent a letter to Systra chief executive Nick Salt in relation to the comment.

He asked Mr Salt "what action are you taking?", adding: "Finding a potential supplier criticising a possible client reflects adversely on your likelihood of doing business with us or our supply chain."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A girl, 14, suffered 'life-changing' injuries after an acid attack at Westminster Academy

‘Senseless act of violence’: Girl, 14, severely injured in school acid attack will need long-term medical care, says family
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Palestinians mourn for relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

More than 50 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza, health officials say

A ruined cityscape in Vuledhar

Ukraine’s military to pull out of Vuhledar after two years of intense fighting

People watch as a helicopter drops water on flames in Sofiana village, about 88 miles west of Athens

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire raging in southern Greece for third day

Pope Francis presides over a mass in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican

Women’s role in Catholic Church tops Pope’s agenda in new reform project phase

Women cry over bodies wrapped in shrouds

More than 50 dead in Israeli air and ground operation in southern Gaza

Election 2024 Debate

Tim Walz and JD Vance go in depth on policy in vice presidential debate

Phillip Schofield threatens to expose former co-workers after claiming he was 'thrown under the bus' after affair scandal

Phillip Schofield threatens to expose former colleagues after claiming he was 'thrown under bus' following affair scandal
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Choueifat, south of Beirut

Israeli military warns people to evacuate another 24 villages in south Lebanon

Former Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey urges British Nationals to follow government advice and leave Lebanon

'Leave the blooming country': James Heappey tells Brits to take government advice and leave Lebanon

Exclusive
Suspending arm sales to Israel will have weakened UK's 'hand' in Washington, Ex-armed forces minister says.

Suspending arms sales to Israel weakened UK's 'hand' in Washington, ex-armed forces minister says

Police investigate explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Pre-dawn explosions rock area around Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Footage of the attack appears to show the two men clad in black getting off at the light rail station before they open fire.

At least seven people shot dead in 'terror attack' in Tel Aviv as gunmen open fire moments before Iran strikes on Israel

Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets across the country

Israel planning ‘significant’ attack on Iran’s oil network within days in revenge for Tehran’s missile barrage

An image taken from video shows projectiles being intercepted over Jerusalem

Iran and Israel swap threats following missile barrage

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man runs away from waves

Thousands evacuated in Taiwan as typhoon brings heavy rain

Liberal Democrats Hold A London Memorial Service For Former Leader Charles Kennedy

Private Eye editor and Have I Got News For You star Ian Hislop's taxi 'shot at' near offices during rush hour
Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets across the country

British Forces 'played their part' in supporting Israel after Tehran missile barrage as Netanyahu warns of 'big mistake'
APTOPIX Thailand Bus Fire

Thai police arrest driver of school bus fire that killed 23

BRITAIN-TOURISM-WEATHER-OFFBEAT

Wettest September in southern England for over 100 years, claims Met Office - as rain set to continue
The 24-year old was shot in the head with a single gunshot wound after a pursuit in Streatham Hill and later died in hospital

Met Police marksman to face trial over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

BRITAIN-CRIME-COURT

Doctor charged with attempted murder after alleged poisoning of man in 70s - as well as use of chemical weapon ricin
Debate

Tim Walz and JD Vance take aim at presidential candidates as they face off in final debate until US election
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Keri Starmer, Premierminister des Vereinigten Koenigreichs und Nordirlands, waehrend einer Pressekonferenz in Berlin, 28.08.2024. Berlin Deutschland *** Keri Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain a

'Put Brexit behind us': Starmer heads to Brussels in new bid to reset EU relations with Britain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit