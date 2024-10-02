Euston station passengers being put 'in danger' due to 'high levels of overcrowding', watchdog finds

London Euston station passengers being put 'in danger' due to 'high levels of overcrowding', watchdog finds. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Passengers using London's Euston railway station are being put "in danger" by "high levels of overcrowding", a transport watchdog has warned.

London TravelWatch said in a statement that "last-minute announcements" mean passengers "rush to platforms", and staff "appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people".

They added problems are made significantly worse when train services are disrupted that the station struggles to cope.

Network Rail, which owns the station, has been criticised for converting the main departure board in Euston's concourse into a large advertising screen, with smaller train information boards installed.

Passengers waiting in Euston Station following disruption from Storm Isha. Picture: Getty

Passengers at the station have repeatedly taken to social media repeatedly to voice their concerns about the station - and the logic behind the new screens.

One user on X said: "Euston is easily the worst station in London. Why is the massive screen just for adverts?? I just want to know what platform my train is going from."

Another complained: "Good lord I hate Euston station, every time it's a reminder that passenger needs (esp disabled) are actively deprioritised. As soon as renationalisation gets done, GBR need to get rid of the awful giant adverts and revert to actually-readable train information screens."

One other woman said: "The fact that they promised to improve Euston only to reveal that all this actually consisted of was replacing the platform signage with a colossal advertising screen – somehow making the worst station in London even worse – feels quite indicative of the current state of the UK."

One simply said: "Always thought if you die and go to hell your final stop is Euston station."

One of the worst decisions made by @networkrail to an already poorly managed station, by replacing its main departures screens with a hideous and overly distracting advertising screen.



A before and after comparison - @GarethDennis @NetworkRailEUS #Euston #LondonEuston pic.twitter.com/FdQcLkZjzG — Josh (@JoshR319) September 29, 2024

On September 26 last year regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) issued an improvement notice to Network Rail in relation to the station, accusing the Government-owned company of failing to prevent safety risks from "unacceptable" overcrowding.

The ORR found Network Rail "complied" with the notice on December 15 by implementing measures to "manage passenger traffic flows and overcrowding", but concerns about the station continue to be raised.

London TravelWatch said: "Even on good days, the passenger experience at London Euston fails to match its importance as the capital's main rail gateway to four of the UK's largest cities.

"But it is when train services are disrupted that the station really struggles to cope, with high levels of overcrowding putting passengers in danger.

"London TravelWatch has met with Network Rail regarding these issues, yet passengers are still having to rush to platforms due to last minute announcements, staff appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people involved and the recently-installed information screens seem to have done little if anything to make things better for passengers when services are disrupted.

"It is almost a year since the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) issued an improvement notice to Network Rail regarding the station, but it seems little has changed."

A Network Rail spokesperson said Euston was designed for a "different era". Picture: Getty

In May, Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines wrote to then-chair of the Commons' Transport Select Committee Iain Stewart outlining steps taken since September 2023 to improve safety at Euston, such as installing signs asking people not to run, and ensuring ramps to platforms are clear of passengers before announcing the next departure from the same platform.

But he acknowledged the experience of passengers "isn't where we want it to be, particularly during disruption and other busy periods".

He added: "We are a learning organisation and we will continue to work closely with operators to better manage both the safety and customer experience within the current station footprint, particularly as we look to deliver major improvements in the future."

There are plans to redevelop Euston, including a larger concourse, but these are subject to Network Rail securing more Government funding.

Major work to prepare a site alongside the station for HS2 was halted by the Conservative government in March last year.

Labour ministers have yet to announce whether the high-speed railway will be extended to Euston, or will only run to and from Old Oak Common in the west London suburbs.

was criticised for converting the main departure board in Euston's concourse into a large advertising screen. Picture: Alamy

'Major investment and modernisation'

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Euston was designed for a different era and we acknowledge that it is in need of major investment and modernisation.

"However, safety is at the heart of our operation and something we would never compromise on in any of our stations.

"For the majority of the time the station works, however during times of disruption, there simply isn't enough room for passengers and we know this can make for an uncomfortable and unpleasant environment."

An ORR spokesperson said: "Our improvement notice last year required Network Rail to improve their risk assessments and processes in relation to crowding at Euston.

"Notwithstanding, the passenger experience at Euston remains uncomfortable at times for users and we are aware of the recent media coverage on this.

"We have been continuing to talk with Network Rail about further improvements it can make to help manage crowds, particularly during disruption."

Meanwhile, questions have been raised about Lord Hendy's position as rail minister due to his conduct in a previous role as Network Rail chairman.

It emerged in August that railway engineer Gareth Dennis was sacked by transport consultancy Systra UK after describing Euston as "unsafe" in a media interview.

In his Network Rail role, Lord Hendy sent a letter to Systra chief executive Nick Salt in relation to the comment.

He asked Mr Salt "what action are you taking?", adding: "Finding a potential supplier criticising a possible client reflects adversely on your likelihood of doing business with us or our supply chain."