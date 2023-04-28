Breaking News

Eva Green hails court victory after wining multimillion-pound battle over sci-fi film collapse

28 April 2023, 10:38 | Updated: 28 April 2023, 11:08

Bond girl Eva Green wins court battle over failed sci-fi film
Bond girl Eva Green wins court battle over failed sci-fi film. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Actress Eva Green has won her High Court battle with a production company over the collapse of a sci-fi film.

The Casino Royale star, 42, thanked her agent for being her "strength and shield" and said her reputation had been upheld following the court ruling.

The Bond Girl had been due to play the lead role in dystopian thriller A Patriot, but the production collapsed in October 2019.

She later sued the production company behind the project after the film was abandoned, claiming she is entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee under the terms of their agreement.

White Lantern Film and lender SMC Speciality Finance brought a counterclaim against Ms Green, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production and renounced the contract. They also claimed she made “excessive creative and financial demands” and had expectations that were “incompatible” with the film’s low budget.

Eva Green who has won her court battle over failed sci-fi film
Eva Green who has won her court battle over failed sci-fi film. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Eva Green suggested pretending she was hospitalised with rash to avoid making sci-fi thriller, High Court told

Read More Bond girl Eva Green labelled producer of failed sci-fi film 'pure vomit' and a 'devious sociopath' amid court battle

In his judgment on Friday, Mr Justice Michael Green ruled in her favour, deciding she was entitled to the fee, and dismissed the counter-claim.

He said: ‘In particular, I find that Ms Green did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it.

Throughout the 71-page judgement in Eva Green's favour, Mr Justice Michael Green said there was 'overinterpretation' of private messages throughout the case.

He said: "There was, indeed, much reference to Ms Green's private messages and both sides were accusing each other of pretending to be in a position to make the film at the end of September 2019.

"The reality is, however, that neither side was prepared to make the film that the other wanted to make: Ms Green made it clear that she did not want to make the film under Mr Seal's full control; and the defendants were only interested in recovering SMC's loan."

Mr Justice Green added: "The case is relatively straightforward, it seems to me, both factually and legally - there was little dispute on the law - but it has been complicated by convoluted and overtechnical theories as to what happened and the purportedly malign strategies being adopted by the other side at the time.

"In my view, there has also been an overinterpretation of the recordings' transcripts and private messages."

Eva Green in Casino Royale with Daniel Craig
Eva Green in Casino Royale with Daniel Craig. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Humiliated' Bond girl Eva Green sent messages branding crew on failed film 'sh*tty peasants,' High Court hears

Read More: Bond girl Eva Green blames ‘Frenchness’ for ‘rude’ messages sent to bosses of doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears

Edmund Cullen KC, for Ms Green, previously told the court that the actress had been subjected to a "character assassination" adding it was "based on some of the cheapest and nastiest sorts of stereotypes around".

During the trial, the court heard that the actress described potential crew members as "s***ty peasant" and the production itself as a "B-s***ty-movie", as well as describing executive producer Jake Seal as "pure vomit".

During two days of cross examination, she told the judge that she had a "very direct way of saying things", while she also said she was not called to the studio for either rehearsals or stunt training.

She described it as "so strange" and later "absurd with a capital A", adding: "If I had been called to set, I would have done this film even though it would have been a disaster."

The French actress later denied undermining the production, telling the court: "I didn’t have to do anything to make the film fail… they made it fail on their own with their incompetence."

Max Mallin KC, representing White Lantern, said Ms Green had shown a ‘categorical and unequivocal refusal to perform’, while the company also alleged that she made ‘excessive creative and financial demands’, as well as having expectations ‘incompatible’ with the film’s low budget.

Mr Mallin said it was not up to Ms Green whether or not she was called to set, adding: "What is within her control is whether she responds to that call or not and, in my submission, she is making quite clear that she was not.

"He added that she 'was so concerned about what would happen if she were expressly called upon to perform' that she had suggested her agent 'invent a story about Ms Green being hospitalised".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighters work at an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack in the town of Uman

Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine kill at least 17 people

William and Kate visited the memorial garden

Prince William and Kate pay their respects at Aberfan memorial garden 57 years on from Queen's visit

Grange Hill

Grange Hill to get big screen treatment as original cast set to return for film reboot

Happy couple: Harry and Meghan were pictured smiling and cuddling each other at a basketball game recently

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are in a really good place', Sussexes' friend Gayle King says

Richard Sharp helped secure a loan guarantee for then-PM Boris Johnson

BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns after breaching code for public appointments

A police officer unglues the hand of a climate activist from the road in front of the Victory Column, Berlin

German capital sees 10th day of provocative climate protests

People walk to a bus at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Indonesia after being evacuated from Sudan

Heavy clashes in Sudan’s capital despite truce being extended

Fashion model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and actor Idris Elba attend The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City

Star-studded Prince’s Trust gala raises more than £1.4 million in New York City

Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are amongst some of the groups who have used slow march protesting.

Police to be given new powers to tackle slow-walking protesters 'hell-bent on causing chaos'

Gymshark boss Ben Francis said the UK is a great place to do business

Britain's youngest billionaire Gymshark boss Ben Francis says the UK is an 'amazing' place to do business

David Beckham struggles with OCD

David Beckham reveals he stays up late at night cleaning as he lays bares struggles with OCD

Missiles hit a residential building in Uman, killing several people - with footage of the aftermath posted on social media

Putin launches new missile blitz on cities in Ukraine killing at least eight people including mother and daughter, 2

A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing

China flies 38 fighter jets and sails six navy vessels near Taiwan

Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region

Russia fires cruise missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine

HMV is replacing a US sweet shop on Oxford Street

HMV to reopen flagship store on Oxford Street after four years away, replacing US sweet shop in 'pleasing' shift

There are calls for PCCs to be scrapped

Calls for police and crime commissioners to be scrapped as they cost £100m in four years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jodie Marsh was investigated by the RSPCA

Jodie Marsh's £1 million farm investigated by RSPCA after glamour model turned farmer 'took her meerkat to the pub'
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
Floella Benjamin is set to get a key role at the Coronation

Floella Benjamin gets top job at Coronation, as officials plot 'fortress' security for Crown Jewels amid heist fears
Recording artist Ed Sheeran leaves New York Federal Court

Ed Sheeran gets musical with a New York jury amid copyright lawsuit

More rail strikes are expected on the same day as Eurovision, the FA Cup final and Epsom

Travel chaos looms as train strikes set to hit Eurovision, the FA Cup final and Epsom Derby
Prince Harry warned the royals they could become laughing stocks unless action was taken against NGN

Harry warned royal family would become 'laughing stock' if he was blocked from suing The Sun's publisher
Mike Pence

Mike Pence ‘gives evidence to grand jury in Donald Trump election probe’

Israel Politics

Tens of thousands rally in Jerusalem to support Israel’s judicial overhaul

The Met has not completely learned from its mistakes in the Stephen Port case

Met officers admit relying on luck when solving murders as 'lack of curiosity' hampers search for serial killers
Sudan

Sudanese army and paramilitary rivals accept three-day extension of truce

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The brothers are totally estranged, an expert has said

'On absolute ice': Feuding William and Harry are 'totally estranged and unlikely to speak at coronation'
Kate Middleton is likely to be in the carriage procession behind King Charles

Kate Middleton taking part in key part of Coronation - but it's 'likely to make her feel sick'
King Charles III waving alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Take That where his Coronation Concert will happen

Who is performing at King Charles's Coronation Concert? And who declined?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit