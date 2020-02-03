Evacuations as 'unexploded WWII-era bomb' found in central London

Police have shut off the area around Dean Street. Picture: George Turner

A suspected unexploded Second World War-era bomb has been found in the Soho district of central London, police have said.

A number of people working in offices around the Soho Hotel in Dean Street say they have been evacuated.

Videos from the scene show police officers erecting cordons around the area, which is a popular with tourists.

The cordon incorporates parts of the theatre district. Picture: LBC News

On the edge of the blast radius pic.twitter.com/9CuKHTbIhg — [ George. ] (@_anothergeorge_) February 3, 2020

One worker in the area, George Turner, told LBC News that people in his office had been told to stay put as they were situated on the edge of the "blast radius".

He said: "We are just outside the radius. However, all the neighbouring offices have been evacuated.

"We've been advised to stay inside and away from the windows."

In a statement, police in Soho said it had responded to a call at a building site just before 2pm on Monday about a "suspected WWII ordance".

It added that cordons were in place between Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington Street and Poland Street.

More to follow...