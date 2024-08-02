Evan Gershkovich lands in US as 16 prisoners freed from Russian jails in biggest exchange since Cold War

It is the most significant prisoner swap since the Cold War. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have greeted three Americans who were exchanged with Russian prisoners in a landmark deal agreed with the eastern European nation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Among them is the journalist Evan Gershkovich, a journalist who was locked up in Russia for 491 days. Paul Whelan, who holds a dual British citizenship, and Alsu Kurmasheva were also released.

In total, the deal led to the release of 24 prisoners being held in six countries: 16 from the West and eight who are returning to Russia.

It is the biggest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

Scenes of jubilation as prisoner exchange completes. Picture: Getty

The US President was pressed on if the deal could incentivise the capture of more Americans in Russia, but he said: “I don’t buy this idea that you let these people rot in jail because other people may be captured.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President and Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris, said it was an “extraordinary day” and praised Mr Biden’s work in bringing about the deal.

“This is a testament to having a president that understands the power of diplomacy,” she said.

Read More: Biden welcomes prisoner swap with Russia and declares their ‘brutal ordeal’ over

Read More: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released in prisoner swap between US and Russia

The largest prisoner swap since the Cold War: Why did Putin agree to it?

The deal is understood to have been brokered by the Biden administration - in secret - over the last 12 months.

Thirteen other Western detainees were flown to Germany on Thursday night before the arrival of the three Americans. This included UK-Russian citizen Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was jailed for 25 years after criticising the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, eight Russian prisoners were released from prisons in the US, Norway, Germany, Slovenia, and Poland.

Gershkovich’s 491 days in prison

Evan Gershkovich. Picture: Getty

Gershkovich, who worked for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), was arrested in March 2023 after Russia claimed he had been gathering ‘secret information’ in conjunction with the CIA .

The journalist said the charges were false while the WSJ backed their employee and labelled the case a ‘sham’.He would have served a 16-year jail sentence had the exchange deal not gone ahead.

Former prisoner held by Russia US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Alsu Kurmasheva - also a journalist - holds Russian-US citizenship and worked for Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty.

She was accused of spreading false information about the Russian military when she was detained in June 2023.

Paul Whelan, also released in the swap, was a US marine and had been in prison since 28 December 2018.

He was accused of having details of secret Russian agents in a Moscow hotel room.Whelan also holds a British citizenship.