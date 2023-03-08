'I'll never see my beautiful daughter again' devastated dad of Cardiff crash victim Eve Smith pays heartbreaking tribute

Everton Smith paid a moving tribute to his daughter Eve who died in the crash. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The heartbroken father of Eve Smith, who died in a car crash in Wales, has shared a moving collage of photos of her and told of his pain that he will ‘never see his beautiful daughter again’.

Everton Smith posted a message to his daughter Eve, 21, last night, writing: “It’s taken a couple of days and I just can’t believe what has happened, the pain and numbness constantly reminding me that I will never see my beautiful daughter Eve again.

“I would give anything to hear her sing a song again, fly high my queen , I loved you more than words can say and will cherish the 21 years I had with you bossing my life!

“My family & I would appreciate time to grieve and mourn.”

Eve died alongside childhood friend Darcy Ross, also 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, after the car they were travelling in left the road on the outskirts of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.

Sophie Russon, 20 and Shane Loughlin, 32 are in serious condition in hospital.

His comments came as hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the victims.

All five been on a night out in Newport when the vehicle is believed to have veered off the A48, near St Mellons, Cardiff.

Friends and family, and well-wishers gathered at the scene Tuesday, as mourners held up flares and lit candles for the victims.

Part of the A48 was closed so that crowds could congregate.

Luke Thole, who was a close friend of Rafel, was one of the event's organisers.

He said Refel's death had left him "lost for words", and that he was "like a brother" to him.

Crowds gathered to pay their respects in St Mellons on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

"I'm glad of the turnout, a lot of people here which obviously Rafel would love," he added.

"It's very big for Cardiff and Newport to be honest with you, they're well known people.

"And like I said, Rafel loves all this type of stuff so he'd be happy up there seeing all what's gone on for him."

Eve, Darcy and Sophie drove from Maesglas social club in Newport at about 11pm on Friday and met Rafel and Shane.

They took the VW to Shane's family's caravan in Trecco Bay, but after a reported altercation at the caravan park the group left with another, unnamed, man.

He is thought to have been dropped off in Cardiff. The VW was last seen on CCTV at about 2am.

Mourners holding flares at the event. Picture: LBC

The car, which came off the road in the Cardiff suburb, is understood to have belonged to Rafel, but it has not been confirmed who is driving.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police believe that only one car was involved in the crash and confirmed that collision happened during the early hours of Saturday.

Sophie Russon, 20 and Shane Loughlin, 32 were found alive having spent two days in the car seriously injured next to their friends’ bodies.

People at the vigil near where the crash occurred. Picture: LBC

Questions were raised about over how it took police nearly two days to find the scene of the car crash, and Sophie’s mother claimed police told her to "stop calling" while she drove around South Wales looking for her daughter.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police referred the matter to the Independent Office For Police conduct.

Shortly before the vigil began, the IOPC announced it had launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Its director David Ford said: “My thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and indeed to the many people who have been affected by this incident.

"After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent Police and South Wales Police we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

“We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments, and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.

"We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures. Our investigation is at a very early stage.

“We will be contacting the families involved to express our sympathies, explain our role ,and set out how our investigation will progress.

"We are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation.”

Tragically, Eve's family is now mourning their second loss to a road death.

Her half-sister Xana Doyle was killed in 2015 aged 19.