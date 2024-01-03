Ex-Big Breakfast star denies attempted murder after co-worker suffers allergic reaction to chocolate

Jody Bunting has denied attempted murder. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Former Big Breakfast star Jody Bunting has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a co-worker suffered an allergic reaction to chocolate.

The 45-year-old, who appeared on the Channel 4 series in 2001 and 2002, denies intentionally planting the chocolate at a Derby leisure club.

Mr Bunting, who has worked at Mickleover Court Hotel's club since 2017, was held after a member of staff there was rushed to intensive care after the reaction in October.

He says he was arrested at Luton Airport on November 2 and handcuffed after returning from Morocco - insisting he was there when the incident happened - and was even asked if he could still do high kicks.

The fitness guru, who dropped from 31 stone to 13 stone, told The Sun: "I was in shock, being arrested in front of a friend and then being paraded around Luton Airport in cuffs, however, the members at the gym had warned me it may happen.

"I was shocked my local south Derbyshire police officers had come all the way down to London for this issue.

Mr Bunting has denied the accusations. Picture: Alamy

Mr Bunting has lost stones of weight. Picture: Social media

"The custody sergeant did ask if I could still do my high kicks as he'd Googled me and realised who I was."

Mr Bunting said he has been bailed and told not to go to the leisure club or speak to his coworkers there while an investigation takes place.

He has said he wants to focus on his own business now.

"It's hard to just say 'I got arrested for attempted murder' and not explain the why," he said.

"When I tell people it's over a piece of chocolate, they actually laugh out loud, which is even more amusing because of my slimming work and past."

Mr Bunting was even asked if he could still high kick. Picture: Alamy

Derbyshire Police said: "A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding with intent on 2 November.

"He has been bailed as investigations continue.

"The arrest relates to an incident at the Mickleover Court Hotel in Derby between 22 and 29 October 2023."