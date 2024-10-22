Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife left 'dodgy' device at barracks in bomb hoax plot, court hears

22 October 2024, 15:10

Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks
Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks.

By Will Conroy

A former British soldier accused of passing secret information to Iran fled his barracks and left a “dodgy” device on his desk which fellow soldiers thought was "a makeshift bomb", a court has heard.

Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks in Beaconside, Staffordshire, in January 2023.

A bomb disposal unit confirmed the silver coloured gas canisters held together with green tape were not dangerous after setting up a 100-metre cordon around the device.

The former soldier allegedly fled the barracks after realising he would face criminal charges over allegations he passed classified information to Iran's intelligence service.

Prosecutors say Khalife prepared the hoax to delay the search for him but he was ultimately found and arrested on January 26 in the town of Stone, not far from his barracks, the court heard.

Khalife initially gave officers a fake identity, and was carrying phones, car keys and £350 in cash, jurors were told.

In September 2023, while on remand, he is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth by tying himself to the underside of a food delivery truck using bed sheets.

In September 2023, while on remand, he is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth
In September 2023, while on remand, he is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth.

In December 2022, having been interviewed by police, Khalife was told his case had been referred to the CPS for a charging decision, the court was told previously.

On January 3 2023, after a Christmas break, Khalife did not report for parade before Army personnel searched his one-man room and found a device on his desk initially believed to be a bomb, the jury heard.

Lance Corporal Aaron Barrett said he noticed what he thought were "four energy type bottles", which "had wires coming out the top of them".

Jurors were shown pictures of the silver coloured gas canisters which were held together with green tape, and had green and white wires attached.

Khalife allegedly escaped from prison last year, causing a nationwide manhunt
Khalife allegedly escaped from prison last year, causing a nationwide manhunt.

L/Cpl Barrett said he thought the item was a “makeshift bomb, straight away” and that he approached the item "tentatively, very tentatively, just in case", before reporting what he had seen.

A fellow lance corporal who was also present said the device seemed "strange and dodgy", a written statement read to the court said.

He added: "If I'd seen a timer I could have thought that it was a bomb and run out.”

Warrant Officer Mark Morrison, who later arrived in the room, pulled wires out to prove it was not real, jurors heard.

The warrant officer said he noticed a large amount of Khalife's clothes were missing, including underwear and socks, a statement read to the court said.

The former soldier allegedly fled the barracks after realising he would face criminal charges
The former soldier allegedly fled the barracks after realising he would face criminal charges.

On January 4, officers visited the barracks after Khalife was reported to the police as a missing person while a bomb disposal unit was asked to attend.

It set up a 100-metre cordon with five accommodation blocks evacuated until it was confirmed the device was not viable, the court heard.

A note was left near the device, which made it clear Khalife knew he could soon face criminal charges, the court was told.

It said: "You can say with certainty that you will go to prison for a very long time. Your options are suicide or absconding."

The note went on: "Once in Iran you can manage life again and travel to interesting places freely."

As well as the prison escape, Khalife also faces charges contrary to the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act.

He denies all of the charges, and the trial continues.

