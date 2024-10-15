Ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel 'in talks' to become next England manager

By Henry Moore

Thomas Tuchel is in talks with the Football Association to become the next England manager, new reports claim.

The ex-Chelsea coach has been out of work since May following a stint at German giants Bayern Munich.

Over the last week, the FA has narrowed their focus in the hunt for a new England coach, with the German now the leading candidate, Sky News reports.

Currently, former England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley remains in charge as interim coach, overseeing three wins and a defeat since taking over from Gareth Southgate.

However, the FA have signalled its want for a manager with a proven track record to take over the national team.

Thomas Tuchel could be named England coach. Picture: Getty

Speaking after England’s 3-1 against Finland, Carsley refused to rule out taking the job on a permanent basis but said the Three Lions deserve a “world-class coach.”

"I keep saying the same thing. My remit was six games and I'm happy with that," he said.

"This is a privileged position. Really enjoying it but I didn't enjoy the last two days. I'm not used to losing in an England team, I don't take losing well.

"People are always going to try and put their chips on one side. I'm in the middle. My bosses have made it clear what they need from me.

"This job deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies and I am still on the path to that."

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was in the running to take on the Three Lions job.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. Picture: Getty

Guardiola, who has won a staggering 34 major trophies in his almost 20-year career in management, has been Manchester City manager since 2016, winning six Premier League titles in that time.

But with his contract at City set to expire next summer, the FA made informal contact with him over the prospect of becoming the England coach.

Pep is yet to respond to the informal offer, The Times reports.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane urged the FA to go for the City boss, saying in his role as a pundit for ITV after Sunday's 3-1 win over Finland: "Go for the best. Pep's contract is up in the summer."

Guardiola himself has said "anything can happen" with his future."Leaving City? It's not true, I haven't decided yet," he told Italian TV show Che tempo Che Fa.