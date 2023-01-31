Ex-cop admits grooming, abducting and sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

An ex-police officer has admitted grooming, abducting and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while he was still a serving officer. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Chris Samuel

An ex-police officer, 22, has admitted grooming, abducting and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while he was still a serving officer.

Haider Siddique, who was with West Midlands Police, met the victim online and groomed her for sexual purposes while claiming to be offering support, the force said.

Siddique admitted the offences at Birmingham Crown Court today, as well as a charge of inciting a child to commit a sex act.

He was only arrested after a bus driver spotted him acting inappropriately towards the teenager in March 2022, while on long-term sick leave.

He resigned from the force while in custody.

Following his guilty plea, he was remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced on March 3.

The ex-PC joined the force in August 2021, but had been off work since November of that year.

Police did not detail why he was on leave.

The WMP said it had carried out a "robust and meticulous investigation".

Haider Siddique. Picture: West Midlands Police

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: "Siddique's crimes will have significantly impacted upon his victim, and I know his fellow officers will be repulsed by his behaviour."

"We are committed to rooting out any member of staff who engages in criminality whenever we find evidence of it."

Siddique will also face a former officer misconduct hearing at a later date.