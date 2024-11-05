Ex-Lioness captain Steph Houghton reveals husband's 'life-changing' operation amid MND battle

5 November 2024, 16:52

The ex-Manchester City footballer married Stephen Darby in 2018, a few months before he was diagnosed with the condition
Steph Houghton married Stephen Darby in 2018, a few months before he was diagnosed with the condition. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Former Lioness captain Steph Houghton has opened up about her husband’s "life-changing" operation to help him maintain weight following his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-Manchester City footballer married Stephen Darby in June 2018, just three months before he was diagnosed with the condition, which can cause swallowing difficulties making it increasingly difficult to eat normally.

MND can cause other symptoms including muscle weakness and difficulties in breathing, according to the NHS website.

Houghton told The Guardian that her husband - who is also a former footballer - had deteriorated recently.

She said the 36-year-old needed an operation to implant a feeding tube so he could get enough calories and "eat as much food as he can".

The ex-Lioness said: "Over the last few months it became a bit risky having food and that's when the decision had to be made.

"We need Stephen to keep weight on and to eat.

"It hasn't been a great few months because these decisions are life-changing and it takes a lot of time to get used to. But ultimately it's the best thing for him. It allows him to relax a bit more."

The former Manchester City star, who retired in May and earned more than 100 England caps, said the couple had "adapted really well" but there were "good and bad days".

"In the first few years it was so hard to take in," she said.

"You don't want to believe it because you're like: 'Why us? We're only young and Stephen should still be playing football. It's not fair.'

"But the more you dwell on it, the more that it harms you. So I've learnt how important it is to be positive."

Darby (R) with ex-Ipswich player Marcus Stewart (L), who also has MND, in March
Darby (R) with ex-Ipswich player Marcus Stewart (L), who also has MND, in March. Picture: PA

Darby played for clubs including Bolton, Liverpool and Bradford before his diagnosis forced him to retire at just 29.

In March, Houghton pushed her husband in his wheelchair as the couple joined hundreds of people for a 178-mile walk from Bradford to Anfield for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Rugby league legend Rob Burrow died earlier this year from MND, which is a life-shortening condition and has no cure, though symptoms can be managed to give the best quality of life.

There's a one in 300 risk of getting the disease across a lifetime but it's more likely in over-50s, according to the MND Association.

"It's obviously a tough ride but I want to be honest about the actual process and spread awareness of the disease," Houghton said.

"It's so important we discuss the reality of MND so we can potentially help people in the future."

