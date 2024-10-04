Ex-police officer charged with manslaughter of four people who died in horror paddleboarding tragedy

From Left to right Morgan Rogers, Paul O’Dwyer, Nicola Wheatley, and Andrea Powell. Picture: Dyfed Powys Police

By Henry Moore

The owner of a paddleboard tour company has been charged in connection with the deaths of four people in 2021.

Nerys Bethan Lloyd, 39, from Aberavon, has been charged with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter as well as an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Paul O’Dwyer, Andrea Powell, Morgan Rogers and Nicola Wheatley died in an incident on the River Cleddau, Pembrokeshire on October 30, 2021.

Lloyd is the owner of paddleboard tour company Salty Dog and is set to appear in court on December 3.

Emergency services attended the scene, where Mr O'Dwyer, from Port Talbot, Ms Rogers, from Merthyr Tydfil, and Ms Wheatley, from Swansea, were declared dead.

A view along the banks of the River Cleddau beside the weir in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales on a spring day. Picture: Alamy

Ms Powell, from Bridgend, was taken to nearby Withybush Hospital but died six days later.

Four other people survived the incident.

Detective Superintendent Cameron Ritchie, of the force, said: "Following a lengthy and complex investigation, working closely with the Health and Safety Executive and the Crown Prosecution Service, Nerys Lloyd has today been charged with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and one count under the Health and Safety At Work Act.

"The families of those who died and those who survived the incident have all been informed.

"As criminal proceedings are now under way it is important that there is no reporting, commentary or online posting that could prejudice this case."

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "We have authorised Dyfed Powys Police to charge Nerys Lloyd, 39, with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and one health and safety offence following the deaths of four paddleboarders in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2021.

"The charges relate to a commercial paddleboarding river tour on October 30 2021, where four of the group became trapped in Haverfordwest town weir and tragically lost their lives.”