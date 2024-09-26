Ex-Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence after domestic violence charges dropped

Artem Chigvintsev. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ex-Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev has spoken out after domestic violence charges against him were dropped.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The professional dancer will not face charges after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in California, US authorities confirmed.

He was booked into Napa County Jail last month and posted 25,000 dollars (£19,000) bail at the time.

It is not clear what led to his arrest.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office had declined to file criminal charges against the TV star after a "thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence".

"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," Ms Haley said in a statement.

"We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system.

"If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

A statement added: "The Napa County District Attorney's Office does not typically issue press releases when it declines to file charges against any given individual; however, did so for this case due to the intense media interest it has received since Mr Chigvintsev's arrest."

Artem Chigvintsev on Strictly. Picture: Alamy

Speaking out following the decision, Artem said: "I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped.

"This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.

"My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him.

"I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward.

"I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, friends, and legal team for standing by me during this challenging time.

"Your support has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was.

"I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters - continue being the best father I can be."

Artem first appeared on Strictly Come Dancing during series eight in 2010.

He later moved to the US version - Dancing With The Stars - where in 2017 he was partnered with his future wife WWE star Nikki Bella.

Artem and Nikki welcomed their son on July 31, 2020.