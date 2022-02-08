Breaking News

Original University Challenge host Bamber Gascoigne dies aged 87 after short illness

Bamber Gascoigne has died aged 87. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

TV legend Bamber Gascoigne has died at the age of 87, his representatives have said.

The former University Challenge host passed away at home in Richmond after a short illness.

The news of Mr Gascoigne's death was announced by Grange Park Opera on behalf of his family.

A statement from the opera said: "TV presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has today (8 February 2022) died at his home in Richmond after a short illness.

In 2014 the TV star inherited 14th century Surrey estate West Horsley Place from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, where Grange Park Opera built an opera house in the woods.

Mr Gascoigne was a well-loved TV presenter, known for his catchphrases including "your starter for ten" and "I'll have to hurry you".

He was the original host of University Challenge when it began, from 1962 to 1987.

As well as his iconic catchphrases, he was known for fact-checking questions or even rewriting them if he thought they read poorly.

A number of tributes have been shared for the legendary TV presenter, with Stephen Fry, who competed on University Challenge in 1980 on behalf of Queen's College, Cambridge, saying he was "kind and warm" to the "nervous" students on the show.

Fry tweeted: "Oh no, not Bamber.

"He was so kind and warm to us students who sat nervously at those desks.

"Such an elegant, intelligent man. And he was charming about Griff's recreation of him as Bambi in The Young One's too."

The Chase quizzer Paul Sinha said he was "inspiring".

"It seems that Bamber Gascoigne has passed away," he wrote on Twitter.

"His effortless erudition, making whole swathes of impenetrable knowledge seem cheerfully accessible, was totally inspiring to this kid of the 80s.

"Sadly we may never see his like on our screens again."

Bobby Seagull, a writer and maths teacher who appeared on University Challenge in 2017, said Mr Gascoigne was "scholarly, gentle and commanding", adding "we shall miss you".

"Farewell Bamber Gascoigne," he said.

"The OG host of University Challenge.

"He was host 1962-87 and set the tone for one of the best UK TV quiz shows.

"Scholarly, gentle and yet commanding, he joins the pantheon of great gameshow hosts.

"We shall miss you. RIP Bamber."

Broadcaster and gardening writer Monty Don paid tribute to "iconic" and "charming" presenter.

In a tweet, Don said: "Sorry to hear the death of Bamber Gasgoine - for my generation an iconic TV figure.

"I sat next to him at dinner once - we were taught by the same wonderful man, Arthur Sale, at university - and he was charming."

As well as Mr Gascoigne host role - which also saw him present a number of documentary series' including The Christians and Victorian Values - he was an author of several books including satirical novel Murgatroyd's Empire.

His service to the arts with recognised in 2018, when he was made a CBE.

Bamber Gascoigne was made a CBE in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gascoigne was born in London in 1935.

In 1984, he was famously played by Griff Rhys Jones in a sketch for the comedy series The Young Ones.

Sherlock star Mark Gatiss also portrayed Gascoigne in the 2006 film Starter For Ten which follows a student winning a place on a University Challenge quiz team.

David Nicholls, who wrote the book the film was based on, said he was "very sad" to see the news.

"Very sad to see this," he wrote on Twitter.

"Bamber was a big part of my TV childhood and was very gracious about his fictional cameo in Starter For Ten.

"He came to the book launch and left me quite starstruck."

Mr Gascoigne is survived by his wife Christina, to whom he has been married for 55 years.

