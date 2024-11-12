Exact date 'snow bomb' could batter UK as temperatures set to plummet

Snow could batter the UK this month. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Forecasters are predicting 18 inches of snow could batter the UK later this month as temperatures plummet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wintry weather is expected to hit the UK in the last week of November as some forecasters warn of disruptive weather and freezing temperatures.

Most of the snow is expected to hit Scotland, but areas as far south as Manchester could also experience the icy weather.

The last has seen temperatures plummet as wintery weather bombards much of the UK, with the mercury falling as low as 0.3C in Katesbridge on Monday.

Read more: Taurid meteor shower set to peak across UK: How and when to watch

The icy weather is set to build over the next two weeks, starting November 16, with snow hitting Scotland and northern England before the end of the month, forecaster WXChart warned.

Snow could it the UK later this month. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said snow can be expected, but noted it is unlikely to be heavy enough to cause disruption.

Its long-term forecast read: “Turning more unsettled and significantly colder as we head into the weekend with low pressure probably becoming established to the east of the UK bringing rain or showers to most regions.

“The heaviest and most frequent spells of rain are most likely in the north where they are likely to turn wintry, especially to the hills of Scotland, but perhaps also to lower levels as colder air digs south.

“The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall affecting more populated areas at this stage however remains low. Parts of the south may well see a fair amount of fine and dry weather. Often windy, with a chance of gales at times, especially in the north and east.

After a cold, and in places frosty start, many of us will have some sunshine on Tuesday morning.



Fog patches will however be reluctant to clear across Northern Ireland and more locally elsewhere.



Cloudier across eastern England and breezy in the southeast with a few showers. pic.twitter.com/UEG7ia5FG3 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 11, 2024

“Temperatures falling below average and feeling particularly cold in the strong winds.”

Despite falling temperatures, snow is unlikely to hit in next few days, the Met Office has confirmed.

On Wednesday, Brits can expect: “Fog and frost clearing through the morning but can be slow in Northern Ireland once more.

“Mostly sunny for many but light rain and drizzle across western Scotland.”