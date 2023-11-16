Exact date snow will fall in UK as Met Office issues fresh forecast

16 November 2023, 08:38 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 08:48

Snow will fall in a matter of days
Snow will fall in a matter of days. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Snow will fall in the UK in a matter of days, the Met Office has predicted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures have been dropping over the last few weeks as we approach winter, which officially starts on the UK on December 1 as per the Met Office's meteorological calendar.

Snow has fallen in parts of the Scottish highlands, but more is on the way.

Speaking in a new video today, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "For the start of Saturday, we keep the cold conditions at first across parts of Central and Eastern Scotland, so there will be a touch of frost in the northeast of Scotland and some snowflakes over the hills and mountains, as the rain bumps into into that cold air."

Snow is coming
Snow is coming. Picture: Alamy

According to the forecast, snow flakes will fall at around 8am from Saturday morning, before turning into rain.

Rain will spread across the rest of the country, with heavy downpours predicted in southern England.

Read More: Asda sales growth slows after poor weather hits clothing

Read More: Exact date snow storm forecast as temperatures set to drop to -6C

The Met Office said: "A spell of rain, heavy at times, will move east across southern parts of England and the south of Wales during Thursday.

"10-20 mm of rain falling widely with 30-40 mm possible near the south coast of England and over east facing hills.

"Strong winds, gusting 50 mph near coasts, will accompany the rain, with a small chance of gusts reaching 60 mph for the Isles of Scilly and west of Cornwall."

Rain will hit the rest of the UK this week
Rain will hit the rest of the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

LBC previously reported that temperatures in the Scottish Cairngorms national park could drop as low as -5C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

Snow could also fall for the entire day, resulting in a 'blizzard'.

Weather expert Sean Batty said we could now be in for the country’s "first proper cold and wintry spell of weather this season".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

PepsiCo Waste Plastic Lawsuit

New York state sues PepsiCo over plastic pollution in rivers

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested laws could be changed to give police powers to prevent protesters from clambering over war memorials.

Home Secretary suggests laws could be changed to prevent protesters climbing in war memorials

Giant Pandas

China could send more pandas to US as ‘envoys of friendship’

Breaking
Aslef has announced a series of strikes

Christmas shoppers to be hit by fresh rail strikes as union plots rolling walk-outs throughout December

James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Govt 'absolutely determined' to make sure Rwanda flights take off before general election, home secretary tells LBC

Exclusive
Police chiefs have warned gangs could be exploiting Brits to carry out crimes on their behalf.

Foreign gangs 'exploiting' Brits to steal from high streets as shop thefts soar by 50% in London

Christmas in Bethlehem has been cancelled by the Palestinian authorities

Christmas in Bethlehem cancelled 'in honour of Palestinian martyrs'

MPs voted on a ceasefire amendment

How did your MP vote on the Gaza ceasefire amendment?

President Biden Holds News Conference After Summit with Chinese President Xi In San Francisco

'Israel's war in Gaza will stop once Hamas loses capacity to murder', Joe Biden says

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

APEC Biden XI

Presidents Biden and Xi agree to ‘pick up the phone’ for urgent concerns

APEC Biden XI

Joe Biden: Israel’s war will stop when Hamas loses the ‘capacity to murder’

Joasia Zakrzewski has been banned from competing and coaching for a year after the panel ruling.

Ultra-marathon runner banned for a year after admitting she used car in 50-mile race she won trophy in

SpaceX’s Starship launched from Texas on April 20

SpaceX plans new mega rocket launch after first attempt ended in explosion

Air strike on Rafah

Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital with hundreds of patients stranded

The Spanish government could lobby to see the limit extended.

Spain to 'try and convince EU’ to axe 90-day visit limit for British holidaymakers after post-Brexit rule

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip have gathered at a tent camp in Khan Younis

Security Council backs resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The Fontaine Hospital Centre in Port-au-Prince

Hospital director in Haiti says gang stormed in and took hundreds hostage

Pope Francis

Vatican plans to replace car fleet with electric vehicles in Volkswagen deal

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Biden and Xi hold first talks in a year

This is the moment residents of an Icelandic town pack up their belongings amid an order to evacuate.

Moment residents of town in Iceland hurriedly load up their car as they flee home ahead of looming volcanic eruption
The full cast have now all paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

‘Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’: Lisa Kudrow breaks silence in moving tribute to Matthew Perry
Rwanda policy

Sunak defends Anderson over suggestion ministers ‘ignore’ Supreme Court ruling

MPs voted on whether to call for a ceasefire

Labour in turmoil as Jess Phillips among ten frontbenchers to resign over Gaza ceasefire vote
Crowds have gathered ahead of the ceasefire vote

Huge crowds gather in Parliament Square as protesters call for 'ceasefire now' ahead of crunch Gaza vote
The woman was reportedly found at the Ulubat Castle Hotel in Istanbul's Fatih Mevlanakapı district.

British tourist, 26, dies after partner ‘stabbed her 41 times with screwdriver in hotel room’ while on Turkey holiday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call
Kate Middleton has said Prince Louis helped her with her early years initiative

'Purple reign:' Kate reveals Louis helped her with emotional skills study as she gives 'biggest speech of her life'
The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit