Exact date temperatures to hit 27C in second summer heatwave as temperatures drop

Brits can expect another heatwave in the middle of July. Picture: getty

By Kieran Kelly

Brits could be in for a second summer heatwave this month, with temperatures forecast to reach 27C in just two weeks time.

Last week, Brits were treated to highs as 30C in some parts of the country in what was the first official heatwave of the summer.

Temperatures dropped slightly over the weekend, now hovering between 14C and 16C in many parts of the country.

While it is likely to stay that way for a few more weeks, temperatures will be on the rise again come the middle of the month, according to a new forecast.

Netweather.tv is predicting temperatures will start to rise around July 15, which could see highs of 27C.

A heatwave is officially defined as a location recording consecutively high temperatures, usually above or around 26C.

What does the Met Office say?

Yellow alert issued in the UK due to increasing heat. Picture: Getty

The Met Office's forecast for July is generally consistent with the forecast above, as they predict a mixture of rain and warm sunny periods for the first few weeks of the month.

Their long-range forecast, covering July 5 - July 14, reads: "This period is likely to see a continuation of the changeable conditions, with occasional bands of rain moving in from the west or northwest.

"There will be a good deal of dry, warm, and settled weather in between frontal systems, with the best conditions most likely in the south and east where winds will be lighter.

'In contrast, further north and west, it will generally be breezier, and any rain that does occur will be heaviest over the hills.

"Temperatures will be around or a little below average for the time of year, but on sunnier days with lighter winds, it will still feel warm.

As for the rest of the month, the Met Office is predicting more "settled" conditions developing, with dry and warmer weather.