Exact date temperatures to hit 28C in second summer heatwave as temperatures to rise from next week

By Kieran Kelly

Brits can expected a second summer heatwave later this month, as a new forecast suggests temperatures will start rising again from next week.

The new forecast shows temperatures could peak between 27C and 28C in London and the south east on July 15.

In the east and west of the country, temperatures are expected to reach as high as 26C.

Brits were treated to the sunshine last week, but temperatures have dropped once again with plenty of rainy spells across the country.

Temperatures will start to creep up again over the weekend, before rising steadily next week, peaking at 23C next Thursday.

What does the Met Office say?

According to the Met Office, while there is some uncertainty expected, there will be drier and sunnier spells in the UK.

Its long-range forecast, which runs from July 8 - July 17, reads: "The unsettled and changeable theme is expected to continue through the majority of this period.

"Cloud and rain-bearing systems will cross the UK from the west or southwest at times, accompanied by periods of stronger winds, but there are likely to be drier interludes too, with the best of the more settled weather in the east."

It continues: "With a generally southerly wind direction, temperatures are expected to rise back to the July norm from the cool beginning to the week, with the potential for wafts of warm continental air to affect the southeast at times.

"Into the second week, there are tentative signs that conditions could gradually become a bit more settled, though temperatures are likely to remain around average overall."

What about the rest of July?

The rest of July is likely to be the same, according to the Met Office, who suggested there could be another hot period towards the end of the month.

They go on: "There is a chance that the period could start off on a settled note, but overall fairly changeable and at times cool weather is slightly favoured during the second half of July.

"This doesn't rule out brief warm or even hot spells."