Exact date temperatures to hit 32C as 'Brits brace for two-week heatwave'

Temperatures look set to soar to 32C. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Brits are bracing for a two-week heatwave as temperatures look set to soar to 32C in the coming weeks.

WX Charts have reported that south-eastern parts of England may experience temperatures as high as 32C in mid-August.

According to Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden, temperatures could soar from 10th August, lasting until at least until the 15th.

Hot Spell Prompts Health Warning For Parts Of England. Picture: Getty

He said: “In terms of the highest temperatures during these heat surges during late July and August, we could easily see top temperatures in the mid to high 30Cs across the southern half of the country, with temperatures close to or hitting 30C elsewhere still to come throughout this summer during the most extreme heat and high pressure rises across our shores.”

Meanwhile WX Charts’ forecast shows there could be highs of 30C from the 17th August too.

What does the Met Office say?

Commuters At London Bridge On The Hottest Day Of The Year. Picture: Getty

Its long-range forecast for Tuesday the 6th of August to Thursday the 15th of August reads: “Much of this period looks likely to be changeable with UK's weather characterised by a broadly westerly type, which means weather mostly of an Atlantic origin.

“Within this, low pressure is perhaps more likely to be situated further to the north, bringing more frequent bouts of rain, showers and perhaps windier weather at times."

It continues: “Conversely, areas further to the south are more likely to see ridges of higher pressure, bringing more in the way of fine, settled weather, though still with the potential for some wetter, thundery or more generally unsettled interludes.

“As a result of this, some warm weather or perhaps even short-lived hot spells are likely in the south at times, but overall temperatures are likely to be nearer normal in the north.”