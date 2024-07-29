Exact date thunderstorms to hit UK after 33C heatwave

The UK will be hit by thunderstorms on Thursday. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for this week, covering most of the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brits will get the chance to bask in scorching temperatures today and tomorrow, high of 33C on Tuesday in London and the south east of England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a health alert, lasting until 11pm on Wednesday.

But the heat will quickly turn to thunderstorms with the Met Office's warning coming into effect just an hour later at midnight on Thursday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorm warning across much and England and parts of Wales



Thursday 1200 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Vov6OnDRFr — Met Office (@metoffice) July 29, 2024

It will run until 11:59 later that evening.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday and may lead to some disruption," the Met Office said.

Read More: Just Stop Oil protesters block Gatwick Airport departure gates as part of plot to disrupt holidays

Read More: Exact date Britain is set to bake in 32C heatwave as UK school holidays begin with heat

Temperatures could peak at 33C in London on Tuesday, while the rest of the country experiences highs five degrees higher than usually, says the Met Office.If temperatures stay this high, the UK could officially experience a heatwave.

A heatwave is officially defined as a location recording consecutively high temperatures, usually above or around 26C for three days in a row.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "There is certainly potential that it could become an actual official heatwave, because in the spells you've had before it hasn't actually met all the criteria."

Thunderstorms will hit the UK on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Partridge continued: "If there's not, it's very close to it, and if you're out and about and a member of the public then it's going to feel like a heatwave anyway, because also overnight things are going to turn a little bit more humid and muggy day-on-day as well."

The hottest day of the year so far was on July 19 when a high of 31.9C was recorded in central London.