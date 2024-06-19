Exact date UK temperature 'to reach mid-30s' as British summer finally arrives with heatwave

Brits are set to enjoy some warmer weather soon. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

British people have endured a cold and wet June so far, but warmer weather is set to arrive soon, according to a forecaster.

The rain and grey skies that have dominated the weather in recent weeks have slowly been replaced by sun and temperatures in the mid-twenties over the past few days.

And the weather is set to get even better from next week, with a forecaster predicting temperatures reaching over 30C, with a spike in temperatures expected on Sunday.

James Madden of Exacta Weather said: "At the absolute bare minimum, we should be looking at a good three to five day very warm and hot period or longer".

He added that "potentially there could be "excessively hot weather developing during this period (June 23 to 30) as some major heat gets drawn north thanks to high pressure across our shores."

People enjoying the warm weather at Greenwich Observatory. Picture: Alamy

Mr Madden added: "Additionally, these temperatures could reach as high as the low to mid-30s in parts of the south at the peak of this within the next several days".

He said that the good weather not be restricted to the south, with "parts further north and into Ireland also potentially seeing the 30C mark being reached from this type of high-pressure setup, or at least the high 20s in many parts."

The Met Office has been more cautious about the weather forecast, although it predicts temperatures reaching up to 26C in London on Sunday, and 25C on Monday.

However its long-range forecast for next week is more mixed, saying: "Predominantly fine and settled through the period and for much of the country turning much warmer than we have seen in recent weeks.

Lyme Regis in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

"At first some thicker cloud could bring some outbreaks of mostly light rain, this mainly affecting western, especially northwestern areas. However for most it will be dry throughout, and likely to turn increasingly warm as we move into next week.

"There is a chance that this could persist for much of the rest of the period, turning increasingly hot, however by mid-next week we see a large range of outcomes. some of which allow for a return of much cooler conditions and northerly winds for the latter part of next week.

"However the trend toward much warmer conditions is preferred for now."