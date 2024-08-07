Exact date US tropical Storm Debby could bring 35C temperatures to the UK

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

While some of the UK will scorch in the summer sunshine, other areas could be hit by rain and thunder.

Storm Debby, a tropical storm battering the United States, could bring scorching temperatures to the UK next week.

By Tuesday, the storm had killed six people and caused flooding across Florida.

Over the coming days, Debby is expected to ease as it hits parts of the east and southeastern US.

While the tropical storm won’t hit the UK, the Met Office has said its effects could cause scorching temperatures in parts of the UK.

Its system and remnants could act as a background influence, impacting the strength and shape of the jet stream and in turn our weather forecasts.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Nick Silkstone said: "Debby in North America will help to strengthen and veer the direction of the jet stream and this means this ribbon of air is likely to shift further to the south.

The hot temperatures are expected to draw crowds to the coast. Picture: Alamy

"This southwards dip in the jet stream will likely be located across the mid-Atlantic this weekend and early next week, allowing southwesterly flow across the UK.

"During this time a hot and perhaps very hot airmass could develop and be advected into the southeast of the UK."

According to Sky News Dr Christopher England, this has a 30% chance of bringing temperatures in the “mid-30s” to our shores for “two or three days” starting Sunday, August 11.

This is due to "warm tropical air being dragged northeast across the States by Hurricane Debby, and causing an oscillation in the jet stream", he added.

This comes as the latest forecasts from WXCharts indicate a temperature surge around mid-August, starting this coming weekend.

Temperatures could hit 35s in some parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

However, Scotland and Northern Ireland may not be as fortunate, with temperatures expected to remain around a brisk 15°C for the most part.

The Met Office's long-range forecast for August 10 to 19 indicates that the UK's weather will remain unpredictable.

The prediction highlights that Atlantic weather patterns could lead to varied conditions, with the following overview: "The weather across the UK is expected to stay variable.

“Complex Atlantic developments introduce more uncertainty into the forecast, but overall, unsettled weather is anticipated.

“Low-pressure systems are likely to bring showers or longer periods of rain, particularly heavy in western hills. Breezy or strong winds may also occur, especially along the coast."