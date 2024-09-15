Exact date warm weather is set to bless UK with Indian summer - after cold start to autumn

15 September 2024, 17:51

Britain is set to get last gasp days of warm weather - after blustery conditions blighted the first weeks of September.
Britain is set to get last gasp days of warm weather - after blustery conditions blighted the first weeks of September. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Britain is set to get last gasp days of warm weather - after blustery conditions blighted the first weeks of September.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office is forecasting good spells of sunshine after a foggy start to next week in the western UK on Monday.

Monday will start as a "glorious day" with plenty of sunshine across much of England, Wales and Scotland, the Met Office said.

Temperatures will then rise through the week and could reach 23C or 24C by Wednesday in sunny parts of central, south and east England.

Read More: Jay Blades' wife breaks silence after the Repair Shop star is charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Read More: Bodies of four climbers found on Mont Blanc following disappearances in bad weather

Dean Hall, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Given that people will be commuting to work (on Monday) there may be some very localised impacts from dense fog through the warning area, but very quickly that will lift and disappear as the sun gets to work on it.

"Through much of next week, high pressure stays well and truly in charge of our weather."

Branksome Dene Chine, Poole, Dorset, UK. 15th September 2024. UK weather: lovely warm sunny Autumnal day at Branksome
Branksome Dene Chine, Poole, Dorset, UK. 15th September 2024. UK weather: lovely warm sunny Autumnal day at Branksome. Picture: Alamy

Despite the sunny outlook, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning that fog could disrupt traffic during the morning rush-hour in the west and North West of England, and in Wales.

Forecasters said it could be the first widespread fog of the autumn that develops overnight and lasts until morning.

The warning is in place from 5am to 10am, but the fog is then forecast to disperse with a breeze and some sun, leaving "good spells of sunshine" during the day.

Further south it will be "misty and murky" on Sunday night

The best of the weather in the coming days will be across the western parts of the UK because an easterly breeze is expected.

London, UK. 6 September 2024. Blackfriars bridge and the skyline of the city of London financial district is shrouded in thick morning fog. .Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 6 September 2024. Blackfriars bridge and the skyline of the city of London financial district is shrouded in thick morning fog. .Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

But sunny parts of the south and south east of England, that are further inland and out of the wind, will also feel "quite warm".

The predicted low-20Cs in those areas are well above the average 18 or 19C for this time of year, Mr Hall said.

He added: "The signals are that high pressure may stay in charge of our weather for some time yet, so we will wait to see how things pan out as we get towards the end of the week.

"Summer as a whole has been a bit on the coolish side for some, temperatures have not been great over the past few days, so this will be a welcome relief.

"If you like the warmth and the sunshine then it will certainly feel a bit warmer compared to what we've had recently - it will make a change from the rather changeable (weather), certainly it's been wetter at times in places, so certainly a bit of respite from the unsettled conditions going forwards."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former FA chief David Bernstein has branded UEFA's threat to exclude England from their home Euros in 2028 over plans for regulation as empty.

'Last throw of the dice': Former FA chief slams threat to exclude England from Euros as empty threat from UEFA

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has backed Ukraine's bid to use British-made long-range missiles to strike Russia even without US approval - as he closed his party's autumn conference in Brighton on Sunday.

Ed Davey backs Ukraine using UK missiles without US approval - as he closes stunt-heavy Lib Dem conference

Flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

Death toll rises as rain and flooding force evacuations across central Europe

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old girl with a 'beautiful soul' after she, her mum, and her brother were found dead in a flat in Luton on Friday

'Beautiful soul': Tributes paid after woman and two teens found dead in Luton flat as man, 18, charged with murder

Flames coming from an apartment building

Couple killed in missile attack on Odesa

Jay Blades has resigned from the King's Foundation.

Jay Blades resigns from King's Foundation after being charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Europe has been hit by mass flooding

Storm Boris sweeps through Europe - with at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes

Flood water on streets

Thousands evacuate amid rising floodwaters in Czech Republic

Smoke and flames rise from a grassy area

Missile fired from Yemen lands in open area of Israel

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

Sir Keir Starmer is alleged to have broken parliamentary rules by failing to declare donations of clothing for his wife Victoria Starmer.

Keir Starmer faces investigation after failing to declare gifts to wife from party donor

Silouette of Jared Isaacman performing his spacewalk

Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk

French gendarme use a tractor to pull a damaged migrants' boat after a failed attempt to cross the English Channel

Eight migrants die while attempting to cross English Channel - as 10-month-old baby left in critical condition

An investigation has been launched following the death of three people at a property in Luton on Friday

Man, 18, charged with murder after woman and two teenagers found dead at flat in Luton

Tropical-Weather-Mexico

Storm makes landfall on Mexican coast after pounding Los Cabos

Sir Keir vowed his commitment to the issue on a phone call with Dame Esther before he became PM

Assisted dying vote 'could be held in weeks' as PM backs plans to fast-track it through Commons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Venezuela Pro-Government Rally

Venezuela arrests foreigners allegedly involved in a plot to kill President Maduro

Rishi Sunak only had received ten letters of no confidence when the election was called, former chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has claimed.

Sunak 'only had 10 no confidence letters when he called election' say former 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady
Labour is planning to back away from plans to ban the sale of diesel cars in 2030 - by allowing hybrid models to be sold until 2035.

Labour 'planning to water down 2030 diesel car ban' as hybrids set to evade ban until 2035

Bremerton Marina

Child injured after being attacked and dragged underwater by river otter

England could be banned from playing at its home Euros in 2028 if Sir Keir Starmer continues with plans for a football regulator, UEFA has warned.

England 'face being banned from home Euros' if Starmer presses ahead with football regulator, UEFA warns
Tommy Cash, brother of legendary singer Johnny, has died aged 84.

Johnny Cash's country music star brother Tommy has died aged 84

Crowds of people trying to help at a wrecked train

At least three people killed as passenger trains collide in Egypt

A man who raped a girl in an alleyway in Rotherham 21 years ago has been jailed after an investigation into grooming gangs in south Yorkshire.

Rapist who attacked girl, 14, in Rotherham alleyway jailed for five years after grooming gang investigation
Rescuers carry a woman in Pechea, Romania, after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded

Four die after torrential rain floods parts of Romania

Michaela DePrince smiling

Michaela DePrince who left war zone to become a ballerina dies at 29

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday.

Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit