Exact dates hot weather to return with temperatures to reach high 20s in 'mini-heatwave'

17 May 2024, 06:13

Warm weather is set to return
Warm weather is set to return. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits enjoyed a brief spell of sunshine over the weekend, after a spring that has largely felt colder and wetter than usual - and the hot weather is set to return.

Temperatures could reach the mid-to-high 20s over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May, forecasters believe.

And a high of 30C in some parts of the country is also possible - which would be a first for the year so far.

Weather charts suggest that a large stretch of southern England is set to enjoy the warmest weather between May 25 and May 29.

London, Brighton, Canterbury and Crawley are all among the towns that will be getting the hottest weather.

And further north in Scotland, the north-west of England and the north-east are also likely to be getting some warm weather over the period, with temperatures reaching the 20s.

A person rests on the grass near the banks of the River Thames
A person rests on the grass near the banks of the River Thames. Picture: Getty

James Madden of Exacta Weather said: "This is now likely to bring at least another several days of warm to hot conditions and could initially see temperatures rising into the mid to high 20s quite widely, and 30C or more can't be entirely ruled out in the hottest spots and for the first time this year.

"Additionally, there are also some very extreme runs for heat coming through for this final third of this month and into early June, and this particular period and weather scenario for a heatwave is something we have been covering for these exact dates over the past several months in our spring forecast and over the past several weeks in our summer forecast for around early June.

"We should be in full recognition of these high pressure rises across the UK and Ireland with some good cross-model agreement on this, which looks to be perfectly primed for arrival during next week and in time for the spring Bank Holiday weekend and to begin the meteorological summer and June at present."

Swimmers in the recent hot weather in London
Swimmers in the recent hot weather in London. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office was more cautious about the period that includes the Bank Holiday weekend.

Forecasters said: "There is a lot of uncertainty in this period, even at the start when the UK will be in-between low pressure over the near continent trying to keep things unsettled and potentially thundery; high pressure to the west or southwest which would settle things down; and finally low pressure to the north or northwest which may being a more climatological split in conditions between the south and north.

"Overall though, one way or another, it looks like remaining fairly unsettled across much of the UK, with further rain, showers or even thunderstorms in places, though there will be some sunshine between times, the best of this possibly in southwestern parts. Both rainfall amounts and temperatures are likely to be a little above average, but some large spatial differences are likely."

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces ‘halt Russian advance in north-eastern town’

Emergency services rushed to the car park of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in Aberdeenshire last night

'Beautiful' baby girl killed after being hit by Land Rover in church car park named as devastated parents pay tribute
World Court Mexico Ecuador

UN’s top court urged to order ceasefire in Gaza to shield citizens in Rafah

The Met Office expects temperatures to increase after heavy rain and thunder

Met Office gives verdict on May half-term as temperatures set to increase after days of heavy rain and thunder
A sister has described the moment she punched a crocodile to save her sister.

'I wasn't going to leave her behind': Twin recalls punching crocodile to save sister

Slovakia Prime Minister

‘Lone wolf’ charged with shooting Slovak prime minister Robert Fico

A grandmother has been rushed to hospital after drinking from the contaminated water supply.

Grandmother, 80, rushed to hospital with severe dehydration amid Devon parasite crisis - as cause of outbreak found
Tributes are being paid to the boy who fell from a window on the 15th floor of Jacobs House on New City Road this morning.

Father screamed 'my boy is dead' after five-year-old son 'fell from kitchen window' of 15th floor flat in east London
China Russia

China and Russia reaffirm ties as Moscow presses offensive in Ukraine

