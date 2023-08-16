Exact day and time UK will bake as new 31C European heat blast on the way

16 August 2023, 13:58

Britain set to enjoy some summer sun
Britain set to enjoy some summer sun. Picture: Alamy/Ventusky

By StephenRigley

Summer is set to make a welcome return later this week with highs of 31C in parts, thanks to a heat blast from Europe, forecasters said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And they have predicted the time when the UK is set to bake.

Interactive weather mapping service Ventusky shows parts of the southeast of England peaking in the low 30s at 4pm on Thursday.

After one of the wettest Julys ever and a mixed start to August, the coming days could see the mercury finally begin to rise.

BBC meteorologist Simon King tweeted yesterday that temperatures would "creep up this week" before dipping again over the weekend and then getting "warmer again in the SE early next week".

He suggested the peak would be high 20s though Met Office forecasts tend to agree it could be higher.

It comes after a yellow rain warning was in place on Monday for northern England and Wales.

Deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said a "general warming trend" is expected in the coming days.

He added: "Whilst some southern areas are already likely to reach the mid 20s by Wednesday, it's not until Thursday that the warmer weather will become more widespread.

"We are likely to see the warmest weather on Friday and Saturday, with low to mid-20s widely and a peak of 29C most probable in the South East.

"At this stage the odd 30C here on Friday cannot be ruled out. A frontal system arriving into the West and South West later on Friday, which could be preceded by thunderstorms, does complicate matters somewhat, after a very muggy night in the South East overnight into Saturday."

The maps shows this week's heat
The maps shows this week's heat. Picture: Ventusky.com

Read More: Summer is finally here: Brits to enjoy 30C this weekend, as warm weather set to last weeks

Read More: At last, it's summer: Britain to bask in hottest day since early July this week after Storm Antoni misery

However, the Ventusky maps show the likes of London, Woking, Gillingham and Southend-on-Sea could be see scorching heats of 31C tomorrow afternoon.

Earlier this week, it tweeted: "After a cold start to August, summer has returned to Europe. Most of the continent reports above-average temperatures, which often exceed 30C."

Southern Europe saw temperatures of 40C last month, though the UK remained largely wet and miserable.But if predictions are correct, by the end of the week parts of the country will be hotter than California, which is expected to see highs of 26C.

However, Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said any heat is likely to be short-lived as low pressure is likely to move back in, making next weekend more unsettled.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dominican Republic Explosion

More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

Costco Derbyshire

Costco looks to expand with 14 new warehouses sought by wholesaler across the UK

Fans roared with delight following England's victory.

Jubilant England fans celebrate as Lionesses sail through to World Cup final and Aussie fans left in tears

Myanmar Landslide

Rescuers recover 33 bodies from landslide at Myanmar jade mine

The Killers came in for criticism

The Killers apologise to Georgian fans after singer Brandon Flowers invites Russian man onstage to play drums

Joshua Hunt, 32, denies two Public Order Act charges of intentional harassment, alarm, or distress in relation to incidents allegedly committed on May 7 and May 9 in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.

Man accused of being Somerset gimp banned by court from wearing masks or wriggling on floor ahead of October trial

Cannabis plant

German cabinet approves plan to liberalise rules on cannabis possession and sale

A firefighter in Hawaii

Maui fire survivors face power cuts as teams work to identify the dead

Jason Grant is suing his former employers.

Male ‘period poverty tsar’ sues for sex discrimination after being sacked from £36,000 role amid backlash

Breaking
The lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to secure a place in the World Cup final

England's Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to reach first World Cup final since 1966

The photos have been made public for the first time

Unseen aerial photos of UK in World War Two, including bombed out football stadium, available to public for the first time
Manchester United Chief Collette Roche (r) says the club have a decision to make about Mason Greenwood's future (l) . Fans protested ahead of Monday's game (bottom inset)

'We just need to make the decision': Manchester United chief breaks silence on Mason Greenwood's return

Destroyed granary

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots as foreign ship attempts Black Sea corridor

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have put their home on Airbnb

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put beachfront California home on Airbnb - and guests get to meet Hollywood stars

Helen Smart's parents Jon Don-Duncan and Linda (top r) paid tribute to the former Olympic swimmer (bottom right) who became a headteacher (main) after her death aged 42

'How could she simply go to sleep and never wake up?': Parents of Olympic swimmer pay tribute after her shock death

Hawaii Fires Photo Gallery

Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106

Latest News

See more Latest News

Niger civilians

Nigeriens urged to volunteer to help junta amid invasion possibility

The cat in the car

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

England take on Australia for a place in the World Cup final

How it happened: England beat Australia 3-1 to go through to their first ever Women's World Cup final
Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

'I've been painted as an evil witch': Woman who cooked deadly mushroom lunch says she is mourning her dead relatives
The owners of Crooked House (main) Adam and Carly Taylor (top r) that went up in flames before being demolished experienced another huge fire at a landfill site they owned almost exactly five years ago (bottom r) .

Crooked House owners' links to fire on landfill site they owned before taking over historic pub
The cat in the car

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

People queue at cash points in Ireland after an IT glitch let them access money they don't have

Thousands queue up as cash machines give out 'free' money by mistake in Ireland after major IT glitch
File photos of police in Magaluf

Six French tourists 'gang raped British teen in Magaluf hotel and filmed it on their phones'
Lauren Dickason

Mother guilty of murdering three young daughters in New Zealand

An Edinburgh Fringe show featuring controversial writer Graham Linehan has been cancelled by the venue

Graham Linehan's 'unwoke' show axed by Edinburgh Fringe over Father Ted creator's gender views

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit