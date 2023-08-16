Exact day and time UK will bake as new 31C European heat blast on the way

Britain set to enjoy some summer sun. Picture: Alamy/Ventusky

By StephenRigley

Summer is set to make a welcome return later this week with highs of 31C in parts, thanks to a heat blast from Europe, forecasters said.

And they have predicted the time when the UK is set to bake.

Interactive weather mapping service Ventusky shows parts of the southeast of England peaking in the low 30s at 4pm on Thursday.

After one of the wettest Julys ever and a mixed start to August, the coming days could see the mercury finally begin to rise.

BBC meteorologist Simon King tweeted yesterday that temperatures would "creep up this week" before dipping again over the weekend and then getting "warmer again in the SE early next week".

He suggested the peak would be high 20s though Met Office forecasts tend to agree it could be higher.

It comes after a yellow rain warning was in place on Monday for northern England and Wales.

Deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said a "general warming trend" is expected in the coming days.

He added: "Whilst some southern areas are already likely to reach the mid 20s by Wednesday, it's not until Thursday that the warmer weather will become more widespread.

"We are likely to see the warmest weather on Friday and Saturday, with low to mid-20s widely and a peak of 29C most probable in the South East.

"At this stage the odd 30C here on Friday cannot be ruled out. A frontal system arriving into the West and South West later on Friday, which could be preceded by thunderstorms, does complicate matters somewhat, after a very muggy night in the South East overnight into Saturday."

The maps shows this week's heat. Picture: Ventusky.com

However, the Ventusky maps show the likes of London, Woking, Gillingham and Southend-on-Sea could be see scorching heats of 31C tomorrow afternoon.

Earlier this week, it tweeted: "After a cold start to August, summer has returned to Europe. Most of the continent reports above-average temperatures, which often exceed 30C."

Southern Europe saw temperatures of 40C last month, though the UK remained largely wet and miserable.But if predictions are correct, by the end of the week parts of the country will be hotter than California, which is expected to see highs of 26C.

However, Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said any heat is likely to be short-lived as low pressure is likely to move back in, making next weekend more unsettled.