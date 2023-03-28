Exams could be disrupted by teachers' strikes after union recommends rejecting government's 'insulting' pay offer

28 March 2023, 10:01

Teachers have refused to rule out disrupting exams with strikes
Teachers have refused to rule out disrupting exams with strikes. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A teachers' union boss has refused to rule out calling strikes on school exam days after recommending members turn down a government pay offer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mary Bousted of the National Education Union said she "hoped" that exams would not be disrupted by strikes, but refused to say it would not happen.

The government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off cash payment for this school year and a 4.3% consolidated pay rise for most teachers the following year, following weeks of talks.

The NEU, which is the largest teaching union, has recommended that members vote to reject this.

Ms Bousted said: "Our executive committee looked carefully at the offer and decided it was really insulting and that the union had to offer advice to members, who will either take that advice or ignore us."

Asked whether strikes could disrupt exams, Ms Bousted said: "We really hope that that doesn't take place."

The government has described its offer to teachers as "fair and reasonable".

A department for education (DfE) spokesman said: "The government and the education unions - NAHT, ASCL, NEU and NASUWT - have engaged in intensive discussions over the last ten days.

Teachers voted to strike earlier this year in a row over pay and conditions
Teachers voted to strike earlier this year in a row over pay and conditions. Picture: Alamy

"The government has put forward a fair and reasonable offer, backed with funding for schools.

"The offer provides an average 4.5% pay rise for next year, puts £1,000 into the pockets of teachers as a one-off payment for this year, and commits to reducing workload by five hours each week.

"This is a good deal for teachers that acknowledges their hard work and dedication."

Teachers protesting earlier this month in London
Teachers protesting earlier this month in London. Picture: Alamy

The NEU's stance will come as a blow to the government after the union said on March 17 that its negotiators were engaged in “intensive talks” with the government in a bid to settle the long running dispute.

Read more: 'We don't have glue sticks to offer': Teachers join junior doctors and tube drivers as mass Budget Day strikes sweep the UK

Read more: Furious parents hit back at 'disruptive' teachers blocking Ofsted inspectors in protest after headteacher's death

Schools across the country have been affected by recent strike action, with more than 50% of schools in England closing or restricting attendance during walk outs on March 15 and March 16. Strikes also took place on March 1 and March 2.

It follows NHS nurses reaching a 5% pay deal agreement after they, alongside ambulance crews and other health workers, agreed to suspend further industrial action while ballots were held.

RMT members at Network Rail have also agreed a pay deal to end their long-running dispute with the government.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk has announced more changes for Twitter that could prove controversial

Twitter users need to pay to appear in feed and vote in polls as Elon Musk announces more changes

Afghanistan Schools

Campaigner for girls’ education arrested in Afghanistan

Nashville School Shooting

Ex-pupil ‘conducted surveillance’ before killing six at Nashville school

Carol Clark's body was found in the undergrowth in a dockland area

Hunt relaunched for killer who broke Carol Clark’s neck 30 years ago as 'significant' details emerge

British Challenger II tanks have arrived in Ukraine ahead of a possible Spring offensive

'Masterpiece of off-road martial art': Ukraine defence chiefs hail arrival of British Challenger II tanks

Josef Fritzl described himself as a 'responsible family man' in a new book

Monster Josef Fritzl says he receives 100s of love letters and is a 'responsible family man' in new book

Russia Ukraine War Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill lends voice to Ukrainian air defence app

Julia insists she is Madeleine McCann

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann tells Dr Phil she will take whatever tests are necessary to prove claim

File photo of the M25 closed earlier this month

M25 closed near Heathrow for 'considerable time' after 'car smashed into lorry' as driver fights for life

Covenant Presbyterian Church

Former pupil kills six in shooting at Nashville school

William Hill

William Hill to pay £19 million for 'alarming' failure to protect customers, in largest gambling commission fine ever

Russia Japan Missile Test

Russia fires anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan attack simulation

David Jason has learned that he is the father of Abi Hill

'To say it was a surprise is an understatement': David Jason discovers daughter and grandson after 52 years

Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Chilling video of rifle-wielding ex-student shooter who killed three children, 9, and three staff in Nashville school

Residents look over the site of a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Seven confirmed dead in Ecuador landslide

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a hall displaying what appeared to be various types of warheads (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim Jong Un calls for increased weapons production amid rising tensions

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Airways is expected to cancel up to 32 flights per day to and from Heathrow at the start of the Easter holidays due to industrial action by security staff at the airport.

Holiday misery incoming as flights during Easter getaway axed due to security staff walkout
Nashville School Shooting

Gunwoman shoots three children and three adults dead at Nashville school

Blake Lively brutally roasted a fan at a Wrexham game by sending a hilarious message to his girlfriend.

‘You should leave him!’: Blake Lively brutally roasts Wrexham fan in message to his girlfriend
Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy (right) sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the presenter, a court has heard.

Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy 'sexually abused teenage boy over three years', court hears
Moon Water

New source of water found in moon samples from China mission

PCS union members will conduct a mass walk-out April 2

More than 133,000 UK public servants to walk out in all-out strike on 28 April

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a ski collision in 2016 has testified that he heard the actor let out a "bloodcurdling scream" before allegedly plowing into him on the slope.

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over ski crash does impression of 'bloodcurdling scream heard before collision'
Israel Politics

Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests

Mr Salmon also praised Ms Forbes as a "clearly outstanding candidate", and said the new leader should "let bygones be bygones and invite them back into the fold".

Alex Salmond warns reuniting SNP a 'big challenge' for Humza Yousaf after bitter leadership race
Ecuador Landslide

At least 16 killed in landslide in central Ecuador

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit