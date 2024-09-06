Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Never been more dangerous time to take drugs, experts say

By Chris Chambers

Health experts have told LBC there has never been a more dangerous time to take illegal drugs.

A rise in the use of super-strength synthetic opioids, known as Nitazenes, has resulted in a spike in deaths around the country with drug-users overdosing because they have no idea the drugs they are buying contain these man-made substances.

It is believed that in the last year alone, more than 150 people in the UK have lost their lives due to Nitazenes and there are now fears the synthetic substances are being added to fake prescription drugs which are being sold online.

A rise in the use of super-strength synthetic opioids, known as Nitazenes, has resulted in a spike in deaths around the country. Picture: Alamy

John Hobday is the Director of Public Health at Bury Council and told LBC: "They can be hundreds of times stronger than heroin, and it is so difficult to control them, given that they're processed outside of the country, ordered through the Internet and distributed through postal outlets.

"It's really important the public are aware of the massive dangers this can cause. There's never been a more dangerous time to be taking illicit substances.

"From a dealer's perspective, they have no idea what's in the drug either. Particularly in the fake prescription drugs, in the blister packs, they look so normal, like any other pill, but tiny, tiny pieces of these Nitazenes can have catastrophic consequences.

"What we're seeing now is a younger cohort who potentially are ordering drugs online or recreational drugs, and self-medicating and not being aware or knowing about Nitazenes and coming across them within the drugs they are ordering."

Greater Manchester Police are now carrying an antidote to Nitazenes, called Naloxone, as part of a pilot programme. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent, Joe Harrop, from Greater Manchester Police: "We've recovered drugs which we know have come through the postal system, and they contain Nitazenes. On one occasion it's been pills of various colours, on another it's a white-type powder, we don't believe they knew they were buying Nitazenes, we think they were buying other fake prescription medication online, likely via the dark web.

"If someone doesn't know the drug they've purchased contains Nitazenes, they don't know what their tolerance is, they don't know how strong they are, so there is an increased risk of overdose.

"We don't think people are actively seeking out to purchase them, they're just using whatever drugs they would normally get. We can't say don't use drugs of a particular colour or don't buy that one drug type, we're finding them all across the country in all different types of drugs."

Greater Manchester Police are now carrying an antidote to Nitazenes, called Naloxone, as part of a pilot programme, and if that is successful it could be rolled out nationwide.