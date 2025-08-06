Exclusive

There should be 'no conditions' over recognising Palestinian state, says MP who was denied entry into Israel

6 August 2025, 19:15

Abtisam Mohamed
There should be “no conditions” over recognising Palestinian state, says MP who was denied entry into Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Taylor-Brown

A Labour MP has told LBC there “shouldn’t be conditions” for a state of Palestine to be recognised by the UK.

Last week, Sir Keir Starmer announced that the British Government would recognise a Palestinian state at the UN’s General Assembly in September, “unless Israel takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza."

The Prime Minister called for a ceasefire and made it clear there should be “no annexation of the West Bank.”

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, hit out, saying Sir Keir “rewards Hamas’ monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims.”

Abtisam Mohamed is the Labour MP for Sheffield Central and was the first Yemeni woman to be elected to Parliament.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Starmer was 'rewarding Hamas' . Picture: Alamy

She told LBC: “Recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly is welcome first step. As we said in our manifesto, recognition of the state is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people and there should be no conditions attached to this.

“By the Prime Minister having these conditions, it was a means to push Israel to act quicker between now and the General Assembly. But I don't agree with the conditions per-say. I think that Palestinians have the right to a state of their own.

“But what we need to do is address the immediate situation on the ground in Gaza."

Scenes of thousands of people queuing for food are a daily occurrence in Gaza, with fears of the territory sliding towards famine.

Israel is allowing more food in, but aid groups say it’s “insufficient.”

Gazans flock to Zikim aid distribution point for limited flour
Gazans flock to Zikim aid distribution point for limited flour. Picture: Getty

Ms Mohamed said: “It’s a travesty what we’re witnessing. We’ve got to do something. The pressure has got to continue on the international community to make sure that people are given the aid and food that they desperately need.”

In April, Ms Mohamed was prevented from entering Israel after a visit to the West Bank along with Yuan Yang, the MP for Earley and Woodley.

At the time, the Israeli government accused the MPs and their delegation of wanting to “document the security forces” adding that it “will not allow entry to entities that act against the state and its civilians."

“We wanted to visit to see for ourselves and we now know many others are being prevented from entering. So alongside journalists, we’re hearing stories of UN Aid workers being prevented from entering from speaking out on the issue.”

Downing Street has said Israel acted legally when refusing entry to Ms Mohamed and Ms Yang.

