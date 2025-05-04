Exclusive

Reform's first mayor hails 'new dawn' under Farage - as she doubles down on calls to house migrants in tents

4 May 2025, 12:12 | Updated: 4 May 2025, 12:39

Lewis Goodall is joined by Reform UK's Dame Andrea Jenkyns | 04/05/25

By Kit Heren

Reform UK's first mayor has said a "new dawn" has risen on British politics under Nigel Farage after a series of local election successes this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Andrea, who was elected as Reform's mayor of Greater Lincolnshire this week after herself defecting from the Conservatives, told LBC's Lewis Goodall that several of her former colleagues - including an ex-Cabinet minister - had reached out about following her to Nigel Farage's party.

Dame Andrea said she would welcome former Home Secretary Suella Braverman to Reform, adding she had "good politics".

She told Lewis that she respected Ms Badenoch's rival Robert Jenrick, whom she also described as a friend - but added that Reform leader Mr Farage "is the one that people listen to".

"It's a new dawn now," Dame Andrea said. "I fully back Nigel and I genuinely believe that he's the only one who can get this country back on its feet."

Dame Andrea earlier came under fire for saying in her victory speech that she would house illegal migrants in tents, rather than in hotels.

Asked by Lewis if she thought child migrants should also be put in tents, she refused to say.

But she maintained that Britain has become a "soft touch" for migrants.

"This is taxpayers 'money and it should actually be tents - not rent...

"And British people are charitable, Lewis, but they're struggling themselves now... People are struggling. So why should the British people be putting people in hotels out of their own pocket?"

Read more: 'Young people must be taught to love the UK', Reform claims, with children suffering 'industrial-scale demoralisation'

Read more: Nigel Farage says Britain is in new 'political age' - claiming Tories will 'never recover' after Reform UK sweep

Watch Again: Lewis Goodall speaks to Tory co-chair Nigel Huddleston | 04/05/25

She added that she was confident that Boris Johnson would not return as Conservative leader - a move that could serve to undermine the Reform surge.

Nigel Huddleston, the co-chairman of the Conservatives, told Lewis that Ms Badenoch was renewing the party, but admitted he and his colleagues had not won back public trust.

Mr Farage earlier said the Conservatives would "never recover" after Reform "supplanted" them as the opposition to Labour, as it made sweeping gains in the local elections this week.

Both Ms Badenoch and Sir Keir Starmer are under pressure to reverse their parties’ fortunes after Reform picked up 10 councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday’s poll.

Mr Farage has said he wants to tackle overspending in the local authorities his party now controls.

Dame Andrea agreed, adding: "I'm hoping that we can actually root out the waste... the point of doing this is actually to keep taxes low for constituents."

Dame Andrea Jenkyns
Dame Andrea Jenkyns. Picture: Getty

She said she wanted to cut her local authority's workforce by 10% - despite council budgets already being slashed in real terms since 2010.

"We've got to have a lean, mean local government," Dame Andrea said. "That's what I personally like to see."

She added that she supports commends made by Reform deputy leader Richard Tice, who said he wants to slash net zero initiatives to reduce energy bills.

Local officials think that the green economy is worth over £1 billion in the area that Dame Andrea now represents - but she maintained that the country has to "shift the dial".

"I'm not going to bite the hand that feeds us," Dame Andrea said. "However, there's got to be ultimate scrutiny."

Watch Again: Health Secretary Wes Streeting joins Lewis Goodall | 04/05/25

She told Lewis: "I will ensure that we have a thriving economy. I'm going to ensure that we have a skills board which is industry led, where we have the skills of tomorrow, which future proofs the economy.

"I'm going to ensure that we have a transport for Lincolnshire just like they have a transport for London and ensure that we actually get Lincolnshire moving and we've got the infrastructure there so we can get good investment.

"Because it's been the poor relation for too long."

Dame Andrea also said she was "up for a fight" with the unions after the head of Unison urged council workers to sign up after Reform won control in several local authorities in Thursday's local elections.

She told LBC union reps are "rent a mobs", adding: "They're just trying to bring down any decent government or local government who's trying to save for the taxpayer.

"It should not be about them. It should be about the taxpayer. Every council employee should be scrutinised for the taxpayer."

She added: "We've got to push back on this mentality, so if they want to fight then I'm up for a fight."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Sarah Ferguson

Social media is a 'toxic tidal wave - and we're not doing enough to protect children', Duchess of York warns

Audrey Backeberg disappeared from a small town in Wisconsin in 1962

Woman who vanished from home 63 years ago 'found alive and well' - and 'has no regrets'

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois in Riyadh

Anthony Joshua reveals he needs surgery before he can return to the ring

A man poses holding a smartphone showing the App for ride-sharing service Uber

Uber to allow customers to pay in cash across most of UK

Vladimir Putin

Putin says he 'hopes he doesn't need to use nuclear weapons' and pledges to bring Ukraine war to 'logical end'

Chris Packham was diagnosed with autism in his mid-forties

Majority in Britain now 'self-identify' as neurodivergent - as expert warns of risks in diagnosing 'eccentric' personalities
Israeli emergency services clear a road outside Israel's Ben Gurion airport

Houthi missile strikes Israel, narrowly missing main airport and injuring four

Exclusive
Wes Streeting has said Lucy Powell was right to apologise for her grooming gangs comments

Labour minister 'right to apologise' for dismissing grooming gangs scandal as 'dog-whistle', Streeting says

Max Verstappen says becoming a dad has not slowed him down ahead of the Miami grand prix

Max Verstappen says pole position in Miami proves becoming a dad will not slow him down

Israeli Cabinet ministers to vote on whether to expand Gaza fighting

Israeli Cabinet ministers to vote on whether to expand Gaza fighting

Layton Carr died in the fire

Pictured: Boy killed in tragic industrial estate fire in Gateshead as 14 children arrested for manslaughter

Timothy Spall to open VE celebrations with Churchill speech

'This is your victory': Timothy Spall to open VE celebrations with Churchill speech

The American pop superstar Lady Gaga performed her 'biggest-ever' show at the iconic beachfront venue in Brazil - playing to a huge crowd of 2.1m fans.

'We're making history': Lady Gaga dazzles huge crowd in spectacular free 'biggest-ever' show at Copacabana Beach

Liverpool striker Mo Salah celebrates winning the Premier League title (l) while Ipswich return to the Championship after one season (r)

Promotions, relegations and play-offs: Your guide to who's going up and down across England and Scotland

Anthony Albanese

Australia's new government vows to protect country from 'dark shadow' of Trump's tariffs

Metropolitan Police In London

Seven Iranian men arrested in counter-terror raids across UK, as public warned to 'stay vigilant'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A young man undergoing radiation therapy for cancer in a state-of-the-art oncology clinic using a linear accelerator.

NHS to roll out new tool helping millions receive 'faster cancer diagnosis'

Qadeer Hussain, aged 55, has been sentenced for causing the death of 9-year-old Alice Williams.

Man jailed for dangerous driving after girl, 9, dies in horror collision

A Pipe Band passes Buckingham Palace as they take part in an overnight rehearsal for the VE (Victory in Europe) Day 80 procession in central London on May 3

Charles to lead UK in four days of VE Day celebrations on 80th anniversary of Second World War victory
A deadly fire broke out near an industrial estate in Gateshead.

Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire
Ukraine hit Russia in a drone attack on Saturday

Ukraine strikes Russian cities in 'mass drone attack' as Zelenskyy rejects Putin's offer of three-day truce
Tammy Harrison, who was "left in awful pain" following surgery by now-suspended children's surgeon

Girl, 12, ‘left in awful pain’ from 'substandard operation' as children's surgeon suspended
The scene of one of the collisions in Rochdale

Horror as car ploughs into child and three others, with woman airlifted to hospital amid fears for her life
Plymouth Argyle FC v Leeds United FC - Sky Bet Championship

Leeds clinch Championship title with injury-time winner - as Coventry and Bristol City reach play-offs
Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly opens up on secret health battle as she reassures fans ahead of surgery

Coastline of Teignmouth, Devon, England, United Kingdom

Teenager suffers head injuries after being attacked by armed adults in mass brawl on popular beach, as man arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess shared the rare black and white photo amid new controversy

Meghan shares rare photo of Harry, Archie and Lilibet in moment of calm amid royal row

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry 'had Deliveroo arrive at friend's house on UK visit' despite 'feeling at risk in Britain'
Prince Harry

‘Trust has been blown out the window’: Harry's bombshell claims 'deeply hurtful' to family, expert warns

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News