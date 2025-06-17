Exclusive

Government 'quietly drops' fight for tougher anti-protest laws used to arrest climate activist Greta Thunberg

17 June 2025, 06:18 | Updated: 17 June 2025, 07:22

Government 'quietly drops' fight for tougher anti-protest laws used to arrest climate activist Greta Thunberg
Government 'quietly drops' fight for tougher anti-protest laws used to arrest climate activist Greta Thunberg. Picture: Alamy

By Helen Hoddinott

LBC can reveal the government has backed down in its legal fight for tougher anti-protest laws, used to arrest hundreds of protesters including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Changes implemented in 2023 by Conservative then-home secretary Suella Braverman allowed police to impose restrictions on protests deemed to cause “more than minor” disruption.

The wording of the law since 1986 had allowed officers to act only if disruption was determined to be “serious.”

Human rights organisation Liberty said the lowering of the threshold gave police “almost unlimited” power to restrict protests, and subsequently brought a legal challenge against the legislation.

Last month, the court of appeal upheld a high court ruling, which found Ms Braverman did not have the power to force through the change which redefined “serious disruption” as “more than minor” in the law concerning when police could impose limits on protests.

Despite initially backing the tougher definition, the government has now dropped its case against Liberty, meaning the law reverts to its previous wording, and protests once again need to cause "serious disruption” to warrant police enforcement.

Read more: Greta Thunberg speaks out after being 'interrogated' by Israeli authorities

Read more: Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza-bound 'Freedom Flotilla' seized

The wording of the law since 1986 had allowed officers to act only if disruption was determined to be “serious.”
The wording of the law since 1986 had allowed officers to act only if disruption was determined to be “serious.”. Picture: Alamy

“The regulations introduced by Suella Braverman have been quashed or voided,” says Liberty lawyer Katy Watts. “So it's as if they never existed.”

Liberty has called the development a ‘step forward for the right to protest’, but others believe the Labour government should now use its majority to implement the changes through primary legislation - the route initially attempted by Ms Braverman, before being rejected by MPs.

She proceeded to force through the changes anyway using secondary legislation, which is subject to less parliamentary scrutiny.

“This was badly implemented by the last government. They didn't follow due process and they've been pulled up on it,” says Lord Walney, independent peer and former government adviser on political violence and disruption. "What is really important is that ministers make clear that they understand the value of the increased powers [and] that they commit to reinstating them.”

Liberty says the lower threshold for police enforcement resulted in hundreds of arrests and convictions of protesters, which they’re now calling on the government to urgently review.

The powers were used to arrest climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2023 for blocking the entrance of a London hotel where a major oil and gas industry conference was being held. She was charged with refusing to comply with a police order to leave a protest, and faced a fine of up to £2,500, but was acquitted by a judge last year.

How successful was Greta Thunberg’s aid mission?: LBC callers react

In another case which Liberty says highlights the extreme nature of the law, London mum Susan, whose name we've changed, was arrested in January after attending a Palestine demonstration on Whitehall.

“There was a huge police presence,” she told LBC. “Much heavier and more aggressive than at any march or event I’ve ever attended.”

She says she was trying to leave the area when an officer directed her into Trafalgar Square where she was “caught in a circle of police surrounding some protesters and tourists.” Despite trying to leave, she was arrested and held on a coach for nearly four hours, before being kept in a cell overnight.

“I was so scared for so long, crying, unable to sleep, hearing really distressing sounds from other cells… the thing that really broke me is knowing I did nothing wrong,” she says. “What happened was so unfair and shocking, I can’t compute how I’ll ever feel safe again.”

Professor David Mead, an expert on human rights and protest, tells LBC the court of appeal ruling means it’s now “easier” to protest than it was a few weeks ago: “Before, [officers] simply had to say, ‘do we think there is going to be more than minor disruption?’ If yes, we can impose conditions … And if anyone breaches those conditions, they have committed an offence.”

Now, he says the “question police have to ask is slightly different”, and if they don’t believe the protest will cause “significant delay, prolonged disruption,” then they can’t impose limitations.

He explains, though, that the changes won’t affect how actions like blocking roads or interfering with national infrastructure are policed: “Take the two [protesters] who threw tomato soup at the Van Gogh painting. [These laws would’ve been] no use at all. They were arrested for criminal damage… Most of the Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion slow marches have been for obstruction of the highway.”

Akiko Hart, Liberty’s director, says the government’s decision to drop the case for stronger laws surrounding demonstrations is “a victory for protest rights.”

She says the combination of the lower threshold for police enforcement and “some of the harshest sentences in modern times around protest” had the potential to put people off joining demonstrations: “Certainly, I think that if you are a person of colour, if you are marginalised, I think you will feel more nervous, understandably, about joining a protest because of how they are being policed… because that space around protest has just become more narrow and more people have been criminalised.”

Professor Mead tells LBC he doesn’t believe the government should now try to implement the lower threshold again: “The powers that the police have are very wide already.”

He says Labour will now be “wrestling with how [to] not alienate its traditional liberally-minded base, while at the same time either appeal to, or not massively hack off, lots of people who get very cross at people going onto the streets and protesting.”

A Home Office spokesperson told LBC: “The court has ruled that specific regulations made by the previous government were unlawful, however the central powers currently used by policing to manage protests and ensure that they remain peaceful are not affected by this judgment.

"The right to peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy but the law remains clear that it does not extend to intentional intimidation or serious disruption to the life of the community.

“We are already bringing forward new measures in legislation to prevent intimidatory protests outside places of worship. We will ensure that the police and the public have clarity on existing powers to manage protests that cause serious disruption, including where that disruption is cumulative, and undertake further work where required.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dumont Road, Stoke Newington.

40 firefighters tackle suspected gas explosion in north-east London as police probe underway

Donald Trump has issued an evacuation order for Iran's capital, Tehran

Trump leaves G7 summit early over Middle East tensions as he issues evacuation warning for Tehran

Matthew Perry attends 'The Circle' screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City.

Doctor to plead guilty to supplying Friends star Matthew Perry with ketamine

The son of a woman who died while skydiving said she was "just trying something new" when her family lost her.

‘Caring’ mother-of-four who died while skydiving was ‘just trying something new’, son says

NHS 999 staff are quitting and suffering burnout caused by the "relentless pressure" of calls, according to new research.

NHS 999 staff quitting and suffering burnout due to ‘relentless pressure’ of calls, research finds

Using a mobile phone to use TikTok video sharing site

Patients who record NHS care for TikTok or Instagram causing workers unnecessary anxiety

Russ Cook

Gen-Z adults with a fitness regime ‘more likely to have a financial plan’

Daytime view of a busy Oxford Street

Sir Sadiq Khan to pedestrianise Oxford Street ‘as quickly as possible’

Low water levels at Baitings dam near Ripponden following a very dry spring

England faces ‘huge’ water shortages of 5bn litres a day by 2055, officials warn

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in Wales.

Driver handed 10-year sentence after ramming pedestrians, including teenager, with SUV in Airbnb row

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates a goal.

Four people given suspended prison sentences for hate crimes after hanging effigy of Real Madrid star

Electricity prices in the UK are high because of the "insane" wholesale market, Parliament has been told.

UK electricity prices ‘way too high’ because of ‘insane’ wholesale market, Parliament told

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to following an attempted rape

Bid to trace man as police investigate attempted rape of woman in cinema

Exclusive
Jess Phillips on LBC

Victims deserve credit for grooming gangs national inquiry - not Elon Musk, says Labour minister

Israel attacked Iran's state broadcaster IRIB during a live broadcast.

Israel accused of 'war crime' after bombing Iran's state TV studio live on air and warning it would 'disappear'

The Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, England, where Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will visit on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2024 following riots

Pregnant teenager facing jail term following role in Rotherham riots targeting migrant hotel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamilton started the race in fifth and looked to be on course for a positive 70 laps - before his Grand Prix was impacted in the initial stages.

Lewis Hamilton is left 'devastated' after hitting a furry animal at 100mph in F1's Canadian Grand Prix
Gareth Bale is reportedly being lined up to front a takeover of League One side Plymouth

Gareth Bale in talks to front shock US takeover of League One club

DJ John Reid has died suddenly aged 61

Top DJ dies suddenly aged 61 as music stars pay tribute

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media at the G7 summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, Monday, June 16, 2025.

'Israel has right to defend itself - and Iran cannot have nuclear weapons', say world leaders at G7 summit in Canada
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 92-year-old Ryland Headley appearing via video link at Bristol Magistrates' Court, charged with the rape and murder of widow Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967.

Man, 92, goes on trial for the rape and murder of a pensioner in 1967

.

Scottish school apologises after calling Union Flag 'offensive or sectarian' in letter to parents
Richard Oladi, who works in NHS primary care alongside his mother, is currently stuck in Tehran.

'Desperately frightened' NHS worker describes being trapped in Tehran while on a family visit with his mother
A crane retrieves part of the fuselage of the Air India Boeing 787 on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.

Families of British Air India crash victims 'feel utterly abandoned' as they blast UK government's response
Chris Brown is back on stage after being bailed

Where Chris Brown will play on Breezy Bowl XX world tour after bail

Viswash Kumar Ramesh (circled) walking out of the wreckage while clutching his phone

New video shows sole survivor of Air India disaster walking away from fireball wreck while on his phone

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Edinburgh, left, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle

Kate shares a laugh with Sophie during Order of the Garter celebration

The Duchess of Sussex shared the compilation video with caption 'Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy'

Meghan shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Prince Harry as Duchess gives rare glimpse into family life
Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day

Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News