Exclusive

BBC boss Tim Davie to face grilling by MPs over Bob Vylan Glastonbury performance

14 July 2025, 13:19

BBC director general Tim Davie will face questions at the Culture, Media and Sport Committee
BBC director general Tim Davie will face questions at the Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Picture: Alamy
Connor Hand

By Connor Hand

The Director-General of the BBC, Tim Davie, is to be grilled by MPs over the broadcaster’s decision to continue showing a controversial set by the artist Bob Vylan at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BBC came under fire after it failed to pull coverage of the controversial artist’s performance, in which the lead singer, Pascal Robinson-Foster, encouraged the crowd to chant “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]”.

The corporation was forced to apologise and said that the chants displayed “antisemitic sentiments” that were “unacceptable.”

Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, described the incident as a “national shame”.

Read more: BBC Gaza documentary narrated by Hamas official's son 'breached editorial guidelines'

Read more: 'He's gone all John Terry': Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift

The BBC failed to pull coverage of Bob Vylan at Glastonbury
The BBC failed to pull coverage of Bob Vylan at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Now it has emerged that Mr Davie and the BBC’s chairman, Samir Shah are set to appear before the House of Commons’ Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee to account for the decisions made during the performance.

It is understood that the committee had proposed welcoming Mr Davie as early as next week, but the grilling will not be able to take place until after recess owing to the Director-General’s schedule.

The committee’s chairwoman, Dame Caroline Dinenage, wrote to Mr Davie shortly after Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set, asking a series of questions about the broadcaster’s decisions and for a “personal assessment of what went wrong.”

Mr Davie is understood to have responded to the twelve questions in Dame Caroline’s report, with the full letter due to be published later today.

The questions ranged from why the BBC decided to broadcast the set without broadcast delays, concerns over staffing and decision-making, contingency plans, and what the corporation proposed to do in future.

After the punk duo’s Glastonbury performance, the BBC committed to ensuring future “high-risk” musical performances will be broadcast with a delay.

Dame Melanie Dawes, head of the broadcasting regulator Ofcom, said the handling of the incident showed the BBC needed to "get a grip" of controversies quicker to prevent a loss of confidence in the BBC.

The band refuted claims of antisemitism, putting out a statement saying they were “not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group.”

Earlier today, the BBC was also found to have breached its own editorial guidelines by airing a controversial documentary narrated by the son of a Hamas official.

Three members of the independent production company, Hoyo Films, were found to have had knowledge of the narrator’s father being Ayman Alyazouri, formerly Hamas’ deputy minister of agriculture.

Although nobody within the BBC was aware of this fact, its teams were criticised for failing to be "sufficiently proactive" with its editorial check, as well as for a "lack of critical oversight of unanswered or partially answered questions".

The report directed the majority of the blame for the failures towards the production company, Hoyo Films, but also said the BBC bears some responsibility.

Shortly after it emerged that the narrator was Alyazouri’s son, the BBC removed the documentary from iPlayer and committed to not broadcasting it on its channels going forward.

The BBC has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wells Town Hall and coroners court Wells Somerset England UK GB EU Europe

Former Met detective died in fire after locking himself in bedroom, inquest told

Breaking
Breaking News

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner found guilty of the manslaughter of their newborn baby

A German backpacker was found alive in the remote outback after a car crash and head injury left her disoriented for 11 days.

Backpacker breaks silence after found alive following 12 days in Australian outback

Models of people on coins

Perceptions around banks have improved since launch of Consumer Duty, poll finds

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

'We are absolutely broken': Scottish holidaymaker, 26, falls to his death at Ibiza Rocks Hotel

Ela Haimi fighting back tears as she reflects on the prospect of never seeing the body of her husband almost two years after he was kidnapped and killed by Hamas during the October 7th attacks.

'Time is running out': Wife of man killed in October 7 attacks still waits for his body to return

Mr Martin shared images of his "working dog" in a black harness on Saturday.

James Martin brings dog to London for 'protection' after car smashed and friend mugged

Four people have died following a plane crash at Southend Airport.

Four dead in Southend Airport plane crash

Asda

Man who stole £40k while pretending to be Asda manager has still not been arrested 10 years on

BRITAIN-IDENTITY-SOCIETY-EQUALITY-DISCRIMINATION

Women's group to sue Hampstead Ladies' Pond for allowing trans bathers - despite Supreme Court ruling

Jannik Sinner with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy alongside Carlos Alcaraz with his runners up trophy following the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Jannik Sinner’s coach expects ‘amazing’ Carlos Alcaraz rivalry to ‘get better’

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer.

BBC Gaza documentary narrated by Hamas official's son 'breached editorial guidelines'

A round of Camembert cheese

UK restaurants and delis are running out of brie, mozzarella, and goat's cheese

Yorkshire Hosepipe Ban To Come Into Effect After Below Average Rainfall

Thames Water becomes latest firm to announce hosepipe ban after heatwaves

Postman, 27, jailed for 23 years after 'stabbing girlfriend 20 times' before dismembering her body

Postman, 27, jailed for 23 years after 'stabbing girlfriend 20 times' before dismembering her body

The collision of two black holes

Scientists detect biggest ever merger of two massive black holes just beyond the Milky Way

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 16/02/17 of Gregg Wallace. A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against the former MasterChef presenter during his time on the show were substantiated, including one allegation of "unwelcome physical contact"

Damning report into Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals 45 'substantiated' complaints against BBC star
n

Southeast Spain rocked by earthquake as tourist hotspots suffer severe floods

Walter Renwick

Lumberjack wrongly arrested for felling Sycamore Gap tree forced to wear Rod Stewart wig to avoid abuse
A generic stock photo of school girls walking to school

Parents are set to spend more than £100 per child on "back to school" clothes

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

'He's gone all John Terry': Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

A young girl using a mobile phone.

Mandatory reporting of child sex abuse might have ‘little or no consequence’

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Port Talbot moves towards arc furnace future with groundbreaking ceremony

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'
Colin Firth

Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is ready to talk to King Charles in the aim of repairing relations between the pair

Prince Harry 'set for peace summit with King Charles’ - but has no plans to meet William

The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), are greeted by Sally Ambrose at Wimbledon

George and Charlotte join Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon men's singles final

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

King and Prince Harry's aides 'meet for secret peace talks'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News