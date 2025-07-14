Exclusive

BBC boss Tim Davie to face grilling by MPs over Bob Vylan Glastonbury performance

BBC director general Tim Davie will face questions at the Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

The Director-General of the BBC, Tim Davie, is to be grilled by MPs over the broadcaster’s decision to continue showing a controversial set by the artist Bob Vylan at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The BBC came under fire after it failed to pull coverage of the controversial artist’s performance, in which the lead singer, Pascal Robinson-Foster, encouraged the crowd to chant “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]”.

The corporation was forced to apologise and said that the chants displayed “antisemitic sentiments” that were “unacceptable.”

Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, described the incident as a “national shame”.

Read more: BBC Gaza documentary narrated by Hamas official's son 'breached editorial guidelines'

Read more: 'He's gone all John Terry': Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift

The BBC failed to pull coverage of Bob Vylan at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Now it has emerged that Mr Davie and the BBC’s chairman, Samir Shah are set to appear before the House of Commons’ Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee to account for the decisions made during the performance.

It is understood that the committee had proposed welcoming Mr Davie as early as next week, but the grilling will not be able to take place until after recess owing to the Director-General’s schedule.

The committee’s chairwoman, Dame Caroline Dinenage, wrote to Mr Davie shortly after Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set, asking a series of questions about the broadcaster’s decisions and for a “personal assessment of what went wrong.”

Mr Davie is understood to have responded to the twelve questions in Dame Caroline’s report, with the full letter due to be published later today.

The questions ranged from why the BBC decided to broadcast the set without broadcast delays, concerns over staffing and decision-making, contingency plans, and what the corporation proposed to do in future.

After the punk duo’s Glastonbury performance, the BBC committed to ensuring future “high-risk” musical performances will be broadcast with a delay.

Dame Melanie Dawes, head of the broadcasting regulator Ofcom, said the handling of the incident showed the BBC needed to "get a grip" of controversies quicker to prevent a loss of confidence in the BBC.

The band refuted claims of antisemitism, putting out a statement saying they were “not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group.”

Earlier today, the BBC was also found to have breached its own editorial guidelines by airing a controversial documentary narrated by the son of a Hamas official.

Three members of the independent production company, Hoyo Films, were found to have had knowledge of the narrator’s father being Ayman Alyazouri, formerly Hamas’ deputy minister of agriculture.

Although nobody within the BBC was aware of this fact, its teams were criticised for failing to be "sufficiently proactive" with its editorial check, as well as for a "lack of critical oversight of unanswered or partially answered questions".

The report directed the majority of the blame for the failures towards the production company, Hoyo Films, but also said the BBC bears some responsibility.

Shortly after it emerged that the narrator was Alyazouri’s son, the BBC removed the documentary from iPlayer and committed to not broadcasting it on its channels going forward.

The BBC has been approached for comment.