Exclusive

Birmingham backs bin workers more than 100 days into all-out strike action, finds LBC poll

20 June 2025, 07:03

The streets of Birmingham see rubbish piled up uncollected due to the strike
The streets of Birmingham see rubbish piled up uncollected due to the strike. Picture: Alamy

By Luke Shannahan

More than 100 days into all-out action in the long-running row over pay cuts, LBC has asked more than 100 Brummies who they hold responsible.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Of those polled, 45.7% place the blame squarely on Birmingham City Council for the prolonged industrial action.

Just 4.8% of respondents blamed the striking bin workers and their union, Unite, while 44.8% pointed fingers at both sides and 4.7% said they don’t know.

A recent nationwide YouGov poll, asking the exact same question, found nearly three times as many people across the UK blamed the bin workers exclusively as in our Birmingham poll.

Nationally, more people also assigned equal blame to both the council and the union, with fewer seeing the council as solely responsible.

Striking bin worker Steeven Biset told LBC the figures echoed what many of the striking staff have felt for weeks.

He said: “We’re not the villains here. People in this city know that we’ve been pushed into this fight, and they’ve seen what’s really going on.”

Read more: Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs

Read more: 80 Days In: Birmingham City Council Heads to High Court Over Bin Strike Picketing Ban

Striking refuse workers outside Perry Barr depot in Birmingham
Striking refuse workers outside Perry Barr depot in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

The strike, which has now entered its fifth month, has seen bins go uncollected across large parts of the city at times and huge mounds of waste and rubbish build up in some areas.

But many residents appear to sympathise with the workers' cause, attributing the deadlock to ongoing issues within the city council.

Unite declined to comment on LBC's survey.

Birmingham City Council, which declined an interview with council leader John Cotton, said in a statement: “The council remains committed to resolving this dispute.

"We have made a fair and reasonable offer that we have asked Unite to put to their members and we are awaiting their response.”

As negotiations continue behind closed doors, there’s still little sign of a resolution.

But if local polling is anything to go by, support for the striking workers on Birmingham’s streets remains resilient.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scientists are to examine whether drugs that are already in use could be repurposed to treat the symptoms of both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's.

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s charities fast-track drug reuse to cut treatment delays

Ava White

Teen who fatally stabbed schoolgirl Ava White, 12, in Liverpool city centre can be named for first time as he turns 18

The Bank of England in the City of London.

Consumer confidence remains ‘firmly in negative’ despite slight improvement amid ‘dark shadow of inflation’

Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot in the head in Waverley Road, Tottenham, at 8.45pm on March 20, the Metropolitan Police said.

‘Devastated’ family of ‘much-loved son, brother and father’ shot dead in north London issue appeal for information

Smoke and flames billow into their air as a huge wildfire lights up the night sky as it blazes during the night at Upton Heath at Poole in Dorset

Warning issued as fire crews called to more than 500 wildfires in 2025 so far - as UK sees hottest day of year

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been photographed together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced.

Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured together for first time since Oasis tour announcement

The Met has introduced new violence against women and girls (VAWG) patrols alongside the V100 project, a new data-driven approach to identify serious sexual offenders and prevent crimes.

More police deployed to protect women and girls at major concerts in London - including Beyoncé shows

The UEFA Euro trophy is pictured after the UK and Ireland were elected to host the Euro 2028 fooball tournament

Major sporting events and grassroots sport to receive £900 million funding

A Ryanair passenger plane taxis on the runway at Luton airport.

Ryanair plane from UK crashes into barrier on landing after ‘severe turbulence’ leaving passengers scared

Lively's team applied to prevent Justin Baldoni obtaining the messages between her and Taylor Swift, arguing they were irrelevant.

Messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift can be handed over to Justin Baldoni as part of legal battle, judge rules

Trump to decide on US involvement in Iran 'in the next two weeks' as White House reveals attack timeline

Trump gives Iran two-week deadline as White House unveils attack timeline

The elderly woman was found holding kitchen utensils and she was targeted with the Taser when she refused to drop them.

Police officers face misconduct hearing after dementia patient, 90, 'handcuffed and hooded' for holding kitchen utensils

Coco Gauff of United States during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open, Grand Slam tennis tournament on 7 June 2025 at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France

Coco Gauff suffers shock defeat to Wang Xinyu in Berlin

Exclusive
The Iranian State Radio and Television (IRIB) building could be seen burning from a distance after the strike

Implications of a US attack on Iran 'might be greater' than Iraq in 2003, former Defence Secretary claims

Father James has been jailed for seven years for preying on the vulnerable teenage boys at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.

Monk, 71, jailed after sexually abusing boys at ‘Catholic Eton’ for two decades

'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

'90 feels like 120 here': US expats react to 'unbearable' heatwave that makes UK 'feel like a sauna'
Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer poses with a personalised England shirt as he meets with the England Women's football team, the Lionesses, at St George's Park in Staffordshire, England.

PM unveils new school PE drive as he meets Lionesses to give pupils 'opportunity to play for England'
Garner-Abbey had gone to the hotel with 22 year old Philip Wood, who was her partner at the time, but isn’t the father of the unborn child.

Pregnant teenager jailed for 'throwing rocks and stoking fires' in Rotherham migrant riots

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

What have critics said about F1: The Movie?

HMP Dorchester Prison, Dorset, Britain, UK

Violence ‘excessively high’ in prisons driven by overcrowding and drugs, report reveals

Sexual predator Chinese student Zhenhao Zou has been jailed

Chinese PhD student jailed for life for raping 10 women offered to be chemicallyChinese PhD student jailed for life for raping 10 women offered to be chemically castrated for lighter sentence
Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2025 BRIT Awards

Sabrina Carpenter 'open' to banning phones at concerts despite 'backlash' from fans

Deacon Blue star James Prime has died aged 64

Deacon Blue star dies aged 64 following 'short cancer struggle' as band lead tributes

Oasis have reunited

Where Oasis plan to open pop-up shops ahead of tour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Members of the royal family attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

Royal women out in force at Ascot for Ladies Day...but Kate stays away

The Prince of Wales and Earthshot Prize Council Member, Cate Blanchett, during a visit to 2023 Earthshot prize finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates sustainable dye for clothing, in Norwich, Norfolk.

William and Cate! Prince of Wales and Cate Blanchett don lab coats to see eco brand at work
The contents of the royal gift bag, as listed on eBay

Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding gift bag contents, listed on eBay for hundreds of pounds

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News