Bonnie Blue reveals what would make her give up controversial sex stunts as she admits living a 'selfish' life

8 August 2025, 16:46 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 17:59

Bonnie Blue speaks to LBC
Bonnie Blue speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Porn star Bonnie Blue, who has received backlash for sex stunts such as sleeping with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours, has revealed the one thing that would make her give up her work.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, the divisive adult content creator said she enjoys full support from her family, but it wouldn't stop her even if they didn't support her.

The 25-year-old often faces questions about whether she is concerned about having a family in the future, due to the extreme and public nature of her sex work.

Bonnie, real name Tia Billinger, admitted if she were to have children in the future and they asked her to stop her adult film work, then she would.

Bonnie told LBC: "Even if my family said, look, we really want you to stop this, I wouldn't.

"I've always lived quite a selfish life. I guess I do what's right for me and it doesn't mean I'm a bad person at all.

"I think more people in the world should be selfish and blame less people for things that happen to them."

"My life's focused on my happiness and what I want to do. It's sort of as simple as that. There's no complex meaning or hidden agenda behind what I do. I just want to be happy and I want to live the most beautiful life I can," she added.

Asked whether she would want a family of her own one day, Bonnie said: "I've already got a dog and two cats, which I adore and they're my family and they mean everything to me."

While she used to be "fixated" on having children and getting married, she is no longer focused on that.

She said: "I focus on day-to-day happiness and what I want to do over the next few weeks as opposed to what my life's going to look like in a few years. At this moment in time, no, I don't want children."

"I'm putting zero pressure on myself. If I want to have children, [and] I think, you know, I want to have a break, that's fine. But if I want to continue, then that's also fine."

Asked how her decision making would be different if she had children, Bonnie said: "My responsibility would be my children."

She added: "It'd probably be different. Like when you have children, you need to put them before yourself.

"At the moment I put myself first. But yeah, if I had children, they asked me to stop, then their happiness would come before mine."

