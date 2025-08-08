Exclusive

Bonnie Blue says rape victims 'bear some responsibility' as she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from'

Bonnie Blue appeared to defend Andrew Tate in an interview with LBC. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Jacob Paul

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has told LBC she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from' when the toxic masculinity influencer says rape victims 'could have done more to protect themselves'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The controversial 26-year-old influencer sat down with LBC's Tom Swarbrick, where she appeared to defend Tate's position.

Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist with a cult following online, has previously argued that rape and sexual assault victims bear 'some responsibly' for being attacked.

"He [Tate] said if you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bear some responsibility. I'm not saying it's okay you got raped. No woman should be abused, regardless.

"However, with sexual assault, they want to put zero blame on the victim whatsoever

"You agree with that?," Tom asked.

Bonnie Blue has sparked controversy for her adult content online. Picture: Getty

Bonnie said that while there's 'zero responsibility on the girl', adding that any such instance is 'terrible and unfortunate', that she does "understand where he's coming from."

"When I met him, he explained it in a much larger context", she said.

Tate told her: "If you had fancy watch on, if you had money hanging out your pocket and you had a designer handbag and you walked through an area that a lot of crime was happening, you knew watches were being stolen and money was taken out your pockets and you walked through that area with all of that jewellery and money hanging out, people would say to you, what did you expect?"

She denied defending the position that rape victims are 'asking for it', but put to victims: 'Could you have done more things to protect yourself? Yes.'

"There's definitely times where people could have done more to prevent that happening. 100 percent," she added.

The porn actress, who has been banned from Only Fans, sparked controversy for filming sexual content with more than 1,000 men in just 12 hours, many of them 'barely legal'.

"I don't believe I'm ever in danger. Yes, I have security, but if you have money nowadays, you might as well have security and be at peace," she said.

But Tom said: "If you weren't in danger, you wouldn't need the security.

"If you weren't in danger, you wouldn't need ID being checked of people that are coming into the house."

While she admitted that men "can be dangerous', Bonnie argued she is at less risk than girls who walk "home drunk after a night out."

She added that women are "much safer walking in nice areas as opposed to rough areas where higher crime rates happen".

Last month, a documentary revealed the behind-the-scenes of the adult film star's challenge of sleeping with 1,000 men in 12 hours.

The broadcaster who aired The Bonnie Blue Story was flooded with Ofcom complaints.