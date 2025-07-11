Exclusive

Brits left devastated by 'cowboy builders', as LBC reveals they've cost Brits £14.3bn in last 5 years

11 July 2025, 06:00 | Updated: 11 July 2025, 07:30

Research revealed by LBC - from the Federation of Master Builders - reveals that 37% of adults have hired an unreliable or unqualified builder.
Picture: FMB
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Cowboy builders are "ruining people's lives", leaving Brits substantially out of pocket and in one case pushing people to “contemplate suicide”, as research seen by LBC - from the Federation of Master Builders - suggests that 37% of adults have hired an unreliable or unqualified builder.

The FMB estimates that these 'dodgy builders' have cost punters a whopping £14.3 billion over the past five years.

Deborah from Clacton, who's in her 60s, tried to take her own life after the bill for a failed extension to her property - which should have cost around £60,000 - ran to nearly £200,000.

The retired military nurse, who served for over three decades, initially wanted the extension to the front of her property to care for her mother after she was diagnosed with cancer.

She also planned to extend the bungalow’s hallway to allow for wheelchair access.

The FMB estimates that these 'dodgy builders' have cost punters a whopping £14.3 billion over the past five years.
Picture: FMB

After her mother suddenly died, she decided to carry on the building process but now regrets the ordeal after a 'horrific' experience.

"It was a disaster, an unmitigated disaster", she told LBC.

"There were leaks through parts of the house not meant to be touched, with water everywhere, my place was a war zone, it looked lime a bomb had landed".

The process also took a personal toll on Deborah. "I was 14 stone when the building started, by December of the same year I was 7 stone".

The FMB's survey also found that that 35% of people were hit with unexpected extra costs,
Picture: FMB

"I had a meltdown, I did attempt suicide, I've had counselling. We are victims".

She reported the builder to the police who advised it was “a civil action”, she says she unsuccessfully highlighted concerns to Trading Standards, her Member of Parliament Giles Watling (formerly the Clacton-on-Sea MP) was helpful but ultimately unable to provide answers – leaving Deborah feeling helpless.

The FMB's survey also found that that 35% of people were hit with unexpected extra costs, 16% of people have given up on projects entirely and one in five people saw their jobs left unfinished.

Brian Berry, the Chief Executive of the Federation of Master Builders, said there was a problem with anyone being able to enter the industry.

The Federation of Master Builders are now calling for a licencing scheme for building companies to "stamp out the cowboy builders".
Picture: FMB

Mr Berry told LBC: "There's no requirement to show competence, or to be licenced or registered. It's not right that anyone can call themselves a builder".

"What we have is people coming in and doing building work which is incompetent and taking money off the public for work which is not fit for purpose".

Due to what he described as the "emotional and financial cost", the Federation of Master Builders is now calling for a licensing scheme for building companies to "stamp out the cowboy builders". He also urged the public to check companies they use and check whether they have been accredited by the Federation of Master Builders by visiting their website.

The Department for Business and Trade said: “We are sorry to hear about Deborah’s case and we recognise what a scourge rogue builders are for hardworking families.

“We support the TrustMark scheme which helps consumers find good traders and providing compensation if work does not meet those standards. Anyone who is affected can contact their local authority who have new powers to hand out tougher fines against businesses who rip off consumers."

