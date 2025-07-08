Exclusive

Cabinet minister refuses to rule out wealth tax amid growing pressure on Chancellor

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has refused to rule out a wealth tax amid increasing pressure on the government. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has refused to rule out a wealth tax amid increasing pressure on the government to balance the books ahead of the autumn budget.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Alexander was asked to clarify if the government is considering a wealth tax, after Downing Street repeatedly refused to rule out the policy.

The Transport Secretary said the government’s tax policy should be ‘guided by fairness’ and that the government would ‘take decisions in the national interest’.

“Some of the decisions that we've taken in the last year, we have asked those with the broadest shoulders to carry the greatest burden,” she said.

“Think about the changes we made to non dom tax. We've asked those who send their children to private school to pay a bit more because we have taken away the tax breaks that they used to get when they sent their children to private school.

“I think fairness needs to be the guiding principle in the way we approach decisions around taxation, but we also need to do that in a way which balances the contribution that entrepreneurs can make to growing the economy. And so this government will always take decisions in the national interest. And we're determined to get the economy firing on all cylinders again.”

Read more: Ministers fail to rule out cutting special needs school plans after campaigners warn against the move

Read more: Former cabinet minister Norman Tebbit dies aged 94

On Monday, Health minister Stephen Kinnock opened the door to more taxes on the richest citizens - saying the government were already making sure those with the broadest shoulders were paying the most tax.

Mr Kinnock told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the government welcomed views on tax from his father, or anyone else, after former Labour leader Lord Kinnock suggested the tax would be ‘commendable’.

Lord Kinnock, who was Labour leader from 1983 to 1992, told Sky News last weekend that imposing a 2% tax on assets valued above £10 million would bring in up to £11 billion a year.

Yesterday No10 refused repeatedly to rule it out - but said they wouldn't get ahead of a Budget.

But Stephen Kinnock appeared to say it was on the table, telling LBC: "It's a matter for the Chancellor.

"Tax is, of course, something that the Chancellor will be looking at very carefully now and going into the budget in October.”

But the Health minister stressed that it was important to make it work.

"It's also about the efficiency and effectiveness of the tax collection system. And are we sure that if we do put measures in place around things like a wealth tax, that it would actually collect the tax that it is supposed to collect."

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander | 08/07/25

It comes after his father Lord Kinnock floated the idea of more taxes on the wealthy last weekend.

He told Sky: "It's not going to pay the bills, but that kind of levy does two things.

"One is to secure resources, which is very important in revenues. But the second thing it does is to say to the country, 'we are the government of equity'."This is a country which is very substantially fed up with the fact that whatever happens in the world, whatever happens in the UK, the same interests come out on top unscathed all the time while everybody else is paying more for getting services.

"Now, I think that a gesture or a substantial gesture in the direction of equity fairness would make a big difference."

The Prime Minister's spokesperson insisted they could not write a future budget, but pointed to the Chancellor's previous words where she said we are "not interested" in such taxes.

On Monday, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones also declined to rule out the introduction of a wealth tax when pressed by Tory MPs.

Darren Jones repeatedly told the Commons that any tax decisions would be set out by the Chancellor at the budget in the autumn.

Asked about future tax rises including wealth taxes, Jones replied: "The Chancellor will set out any decisions on tax one way or the other at the budget, which she will do in the autumn."

The comments sparked a row - with Reform boss Nigel Farage telling LBC it would only increase the number of people fleeing the country.

Mr Farage told LBC earlier today on the idea of more taxes on the rich: "Genius... We already have an exodus of tens of thousands of our highest taxpayers. 'Let's get rid of all the rest of them and tax the poor.'

"There is an exodus, and not just of high taxpayers, but an exodus of wealth from this country. Britain is suddenly becoming an unattractive place for many to live.

"And the number of people in their 30s that I've met in the last couple of weeks who aren't yet wealthy but are entrepreneurs who want to make money - and they're heading off to Australia, they're heading off to Milan, they're heading off to America.

"We are in a real, real mess. Kinnock could not be more wrong."

The Chancellor has to find £1.25billion for the winter fuel u-turn, and another £2billion to pay for the welfare climbdown last week - after the PM faced defeat in the Commons over cuts to Personal Independence Payments.

She's vowed repeatedly to stick to her fiscal rules of not borrowing for day-to-day spending in a bid to shore up stability in the markets, and politically, but that has made the idea of tax rises more likely.