"You're disgusting!" Caller Lyn outraged by suggestion her pension be cut

12 July 2025, 09:44 | Updated: 12 July 2025, 12:49

"You're disgusting!" LBC caller insulted by suggestion of pension cuts

James Perkins

By James Perkins

"I think you're absolutely disgusting, I really do."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller Lyn cannot believe the nerve of James Hanson to suggest pensions shouldn't be rising as much as they are.

Lyn thinks she's found a much better cost-cutting measure: Stop the boats and scrap foreign aid.

But, as James points out, the numbers don't quite add up. Whose side are you on?

