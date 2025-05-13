Exclusive

'Children are eating grass and animal fodder to survive': Charity boss warns of Gaza starvation crisis

Rachel Cummings described the desperate conditions facing families in Gaza, where food, clean water, and medicine have become almost impossible to find. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Children in Gaza are “barely staying alive” and having to "eat grass and animal fodder" to survive, a global children's charity boss has warned.

Rachel Cummings, Humanitarian Director of Save the Children, stressed that food, clean water, and medicine had become almost impossible to find for families in the war-torn territory, as the crisis in the area continues to deepen.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Ms Cummings said: "Children are starving in Gaza. There isn't any food, there isn't enough clean water. Children are getting sick. And we're deeply, deeply concerned about the impact that this is going to have on children — a whole generation of children."

Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October last year, Gaza has been plunged into a humanitarian catastrophe.

The United Nations and other aid agencies have repeatedly warned that parts of the region are on the brink of famine, with efforts to get aid in facing delays, restrictions, and security risks.

Describing what her teams were seeing on the ground, Ms Cummings said: "Women come to the clinic that we're running with their children and describe how they're existing and staying alive by meagreing out these small, small food portions — bulking food out with grass, with animal fodder," she said.

According to Save the Children, over a million children are now at risk, with many already suffering from severe malnutrition. Picture: Getty

"People are desperate and people are literally barely staying alive and doing what they can."

The charity boss said some parents are going to extreme lengths just to stop their children from feeling hunger.

“We’ve had reports from people we’ve talked to in the communities and in our clinics… they’re resorting to all kinds of coping mechanisms which no one should have to cope with — just to make the sense of being full for their children.”

Israel has said it is targeting Hamas militants following the group's deadly attack on Israeli civilians last October.

But the scale of civilian suffering in Gaza has led to growing international pressure for a ceasefire and for aid to be allowed in freely.

Ms Cummings said access remains extremely difficult for humanitarian staff and that the safety of aid workers is also a growing concern.

The scale of civilian suffering in Gaza has led to growing international pressure for a ceasefire and for aid to be allowed in freely. Picture: Getty

According to Save the Children, over a million children are now at risk, with many already suffering from severe malnutrition.

"It’s very difficult now to move around Gaza," she said. "It's such an insecure and dangerous environment for humanitarian workers, for my team, and for children here.

"We have to live in hope that the supplies will come in, that we'll be able to access the children who need us the most."