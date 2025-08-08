Exclusive

Closing front counters would be ‘my last choice’ police chief tells LBC, after Met slashes London’s by half

Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, takes part in a phone-in on LBC Radio, at the Global Studios in central London. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA

By Fraser Knight

The head of West Midlands Police has told LBC closing front counters at stations would be ‘one of his last choices’ when looking at where to save money.

Craig Guildford made the claim just days after the Metropolitan Police confirmed it’s looking to shut almost half of London’s remaining public desks.

Asked if he would ever sanction the same move, the West Midlands chief constable told Nick Ferrari: “I would if I had to but that would be one of the last choices.

“Police stations are very important for reassurance - the flag, the front desk - but they’re certainly not all required 24/7.

“I’ve never closed one, in fact I think I’ve opened another two, but they're not open 24/7.

The Chief Constable told Nick that front desks were "certainly not all required 24/7". Picture: Ben Whitley/PA

“I think you’ve got to be a bit more creative about how you send some of the staff some work there when the footfall isn’t coming in. These are difficult choices because of police funding.”

Scotland Yard came under fire this week after it emerged that bosses plan to slash the number of front counters where the public can speak to officers from 37 to 20.

Only eight would be left open 24 hours a day.

Justifying the move, Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told LBC it was a choice between that or cutting the number of officers patrolling the streets.

He said: “We’ve got to save 260 million pounds. We have to shrink the organisation; we have a budget and we have to live within our means.

"We’ve got choices. We can either close some front counters, which we’re looking at, or we can reduce the number of officers who are out on patrol in neighbourhoods.”

West Midlands Police is among the biggest forces in the country and has been praised for reducing crime rates, particularly involving knives.

The Home Office said knife enabled robberies had fallen 25% in the region in the past year - above the national average of 6%.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford told LBC that prevention is playing a big role in their progress, as he said stop and search is yielding a ‘hit rate’ of 1 in 3, on average.

The chief also revealed he’s been forced to open three new custody suites because his officers are making so many arrests.

“Last month we made the most arrests we’ve ever done, of about 5,500,” he said.

Mr Guildford was also asked his view on whether the ethnicity of suspects should be made public by police forces, following claims of cover-ups.

He told Nick Ferrari: “It’s important that we have an avenue as chiefs to be able to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“But we have to be very careful and not make up the rules as we go along,” he added, as a review into national guidance for police is carried out.