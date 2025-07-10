Exclusive

Commons leader 'vows to fix broken system' after LBC investigation 'shines light' on SEN parents' cease & desist letters

Screen grab of Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, speaking in the chamber during the debate on draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel's Scunthorpe plant. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, has praised LBC’s investigation into the treatment of special educational needs and disability (SEND) advocates as “shining a light” on a “broken system”.

LBC heard claims of schools and local authorities using legal firms ‘to deter, frighten and punish’ those who are trying to obtain documents relating to their child’s care or asking questions in relation to their child’s Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) - the legal document outlining what support their child is entitled to.

It is believed 'hundreds' of parents have received such letters.

Liberal Democrat MP Marie Goldman raised the investigation at Business Questions, where she called on the Commons Leader to bring forward a statement on how SEND parents will be consulted as part of new reforms.

Ms Powell responded by this is a “very important issue” and that the party has inherited a “SEND system in crisis”:

"I'll join her in highlighting the LBC investigation, which I think really did shine a light on some of these issues.

"In terms of the process, I can reassure her we absolutely want to and will build consensus on these issues. We've been very clear about that.

Experts supporting the parents of children with special education needs have told LBC they are aware of ‘an alarming trend’ in cease-and-desist letters being sent to those trying to get a support plan in place for their child. Picture: Alamy

"We're going to be working with parents, with teachers, with campaigners, with those right across the system and professionals as well, so that we can develop those reforms and fix the system. That is much needed

Ms Powell also said they’ll continue to have “very engaged dialogue over the summer before we publish a white paper in the autumn”.

Ministers are poised to overhaul the system which ensures pupils with special needs get personalised support at school.

The government is considering abolishing ECHPs for SEND children under a review of the current model, due to concerns the state-funded support packages are using too much of the £11 billion annual special-needs budget without delivering better outcomes for vulnerable children.

Ms. Goldman also urged Ms Powell to condemn the practice of using legal threats to silence SEND parents questioning their children’s care plan.

File photo dated 27/11/19 of school children in a classroom. Children with special educational needs are having to travel long distances to school due to a lack of suitable provision near home, councils have suggested. Issue date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy

In LBC’s investigation, Mike Charles, a senior director at Sinclairs Law - which specialises in special educational needs - said the use of cease-and-desist letters was an ‘alarming trend’ and “a direct attack on access to justice”.

Jo, an independent SEN consultant and advocate, told LBC she was sent a cease-and-desist letter from a school trust in April this year, after asking questions the parents she was formally supporting were not getting answers to.

Lucy Powell also confirmed the government will publish its schools white paper in the autumn, which is expected to deliver an update to the use of EHCPs.