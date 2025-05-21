Exclusive

Criminals finishing sentences in the community won't be recalled to prison under major shake-up

21 May 2025, 09:47 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 09:55

The changes are being announced as the 'biggest shake-up' to prisons in three decades
The changes are being announced as the 'biggest shake-up' to prisons in three decades. Picture: Alamy
Aggie Chambré

By Aggie Chambré

Recall will be scrapped for some criminals under new plans to be unveiled in the upcoming sentencing review, LBC understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This will form part of proposals set to be laid out by David Gauke, former Conservative justice secretary, in the upcoming review.

It has previously been reported that prisoners will be released as early as a third of the way through their sentence if they behave well and take part in rehabilitation programmes.  That will go up to 50% of their sentence if they do not behave well.

The criminals released after a third of their sentence would then spend the next third of their sentence under "enhanced supervision".

Read more: The £300m cyber attack: M&S warns of huge hit to profits after hack halted orders on website and caused empty shelves

Read more: British 'drugs mule,' 21, speaks from behind bars in Sri Lanka 'hellhole' prison and reveals she hasn't eaten in days

LBC can now reveal that if those criminals broke their licence conditions, they would be returned to prison for a set 56 days, with exceptions for certain crimes.

And in the final third of their sentence, where they would be in the community, there would be no recall for some of those criminals.

Criminals could be returned to jail with a further charge.

The review is expected to be the biggest revival of the prison system in 30 years.

The prison population stands at 88,103, just 418 below the record high of 88,521, which was reached on September 6 last year. The measures set to be laid out are expected to free up 9,500 prison places.

It comes as the Government announced further emergency plans to release some criminals on recall earlier to free up around 1,400 prison places.

It is hoped the move, which sparked a backlash over concerns for victims and public safety, will "buy time" before sentencing reforms are expected to take effect next spring. 

The MoJ's permanent secretary, Amy Rees, warned last week that based on the current trajectory, the prison population rises by 3,000 each year and is now expected to hit zero capacity for male prisons by November this year. 

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the changes to recall are necessary, because if prisons overflow "we reach a total breakdown of law and order".

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This government inherited a justice system in crisis, with prisons days from collapse. Despite taking emergency action, our criminal justice system continues to teeter on the brink of complete breakdown.

“Without urgent action, we will run out of prison places by November. That’s why we have announced a record £4.7 billion prison building programme. This, alongside David Gauke’s sentencing review, will ensure we never run out of prison places again.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Patrick Verry, 33, of no fixed address, was caught in the act by officers at the store in Wood Green High

Watch shocking moment brazen Greggs thief fills bag with drinks before being tackled by undercover officer

A person holding an energy bill.

What is inflation and what does it mean for you?

Victoria, aged 28, had been receiving geriatric care at the RZSS Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, in Scotland.

UK’s oldest polar bear dies after being put to sleep due to age-related health problems

Rory Keenan as Alec Leamas in The Spy Who Came In From The Cold by John le Carre

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold...to the theatre: John Le Carre's classic novel to make West End debut

Rik Rok (left) and Shaggy (right)

Co-star of Shaggy 'It Wasn't Me' hit anthem embroiled in legal battle over father's £1m estate

The site of the Grenfell Tower high-rise apartment fire tragedy - Forever in our hearts, London, England, UK

Grenfell Tower demolition could begin in September

Kevin De Bruyne with his family after he played his final game at the Etihad for Manchester City, following the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium against AFC Bournemouth.

'Remember me with joy': Kevin De Bruyne bids farewell to Manchester City fans

Charlotte May Lee

British 'drugs mule,' 21, speaks from behind bars in Sri Lanka 'hellhole' prison and reveals she hasn't eaten in days

Putin (L); Image (R): People sit next to tents at a temporary residence center in Kursk, Russia, after being evacuated due to fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Putin visits Kursk for first time since Ukrainian forces driven out - after Russian missile strike kills six

A third person has been charged in connection with the string of arson attacks linked to Sir Keir Starmer's properties, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Third person charged over arson attacks at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Thames Water contractors out on a job in London. Bosses at the firm have had their bonuses halted

Thames Water halts plan to pay bosses bonuses from £3bn emergency loan

Leanne Lucas fought off Southport killer Axel Rudakubana and sustained five stab wounds to her spine, head, ribs, lung and shoulder blade.

Heroic yoga teacher stabbed in Southport attacks calls for ban on pointed kitchen knives

Exclusive
Two children in silhouette play on swings

Three-child benefit cap would 'risk leaving hundreds of thousands of children still in poverty'

M&S chief Stuart Machin is reportedly facing a £1m pay cut after cyberattack

The £300m cyber attack: M&S warns of huge hit to profits after hack halted orders on website and caused empty shelves

The Bank of England, London, UK

UK inflation rate soars to 3.5% in year to 'Awful April' - driven by sharp rises in household bills

Lewis Jack

'You'll never be forgotten': Scottish tourist, 22, found dead in Australia after vanishing near popular tourist beach

Latest News

See more Latest News

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a damaged school bus at the explosion site in southwest Pakistan's Khuzdar on Jan. 26, 2025.

Suicide car bomb rams into school bus in Pakistan, killing four children and injuring 38 in ‘terrorist attack'
Dame Vera Baird

Women who commit 'minor crimes' should have criminal records wiped, former victims' commissioner tells LBC
A vaccine for gonorrhoea will be rolled out in England as part of a world-first programme, officials have announced.

'Landmark moment': First-ever gonorrhoea vaccination campaign begins in England amid drug-resistance fears
University of Bristol physics student Natasha Abrahart, 20, was found dead in her flat in April 2018.

Bereaved families of university students ‘excluded’ from suicide review process

colored x-rays of cerebral cortex cerebellum human brain MRI

‘Game changer’ brain tumour test set to improve care for patients

People queueing at ePassprt gates, Manchester airport

Britons will be denied use of e-gates across EU until October at earliest despite Brexit reset deal
Hannah has given fans a glimpse into her new life

Hannah Spearritt gives fans glimpse into life after S Club 7 as she becomes 'survivalist and prepper' in American jungle
A 'professional group of travelling burglars' broke into Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's home and stole his car, jewellery worth £68,000 and up to £10,000 in cash, a court has heard.

Alexander Isak shares emotional statement as family of 'professional burglars' who targeted his home are jailed
At least three dead and two missing after 'violent' thunderstorms trigger heavy flooding in French Riviera

At least three dead and two missing after 'violent' thunderstorms trigger heavy flooding in French Riviera
George Wendt

Tributes pour in after Cheers icon George Wendt, best known for his role as Norm Peterson, dies aged 76

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show
Britain's King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

King Charles shown rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour with Queen Camilla

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News